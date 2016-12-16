Sunday lunch in Sussex: 14 of the best places to go

The best Sundays revolve around a hearty lunch with friends and family. Hazel Sillver suggests 14 of the best places to enjoy a Sunday roast around Sussex

The Noah’s Ark, Lurgashall

This 16th century village pub on the Sussex-Surrey border has a warm, welcoming feel, with log fires roaring during the winter months. The traditional, unfussy menu of British and French cuisine is made with local and home-grown ingredients. Don’t miss the flourless chocolate cake with salted caramel ice cream! Children and dogs are very welcome, and Black Down is close by if you fancy a walk before lunch.

01428 707346; noahsarkinn.co.uk; GU28 9ET

Crab & Lobster, Sidlesham

Enjoy beautifully presented food made with locally sourced ingredients at this stylish coastal eatery in Mill Lane. The freshly caught fish and shellfish (such as stone bass and Selsey crab) are excellent, but there are also tasty meat and vegetarian options. If you want to work up an appetite, head to RSPB Pagham Harbour nature reserve for a pre-prandial walk.

01243 641233; crab-lobster.co.uk; PO20 7NB

Gravetye Manor, near East Grinstead

This Elizabethan manor house, north of West Hoathly, is a fabulous hotel with a traditional, luxurious feel. Enjoy Sunday lunch in the wood-panelled restaurant, and afterwards explore the 35-acre garden, which was developed by the late horticulture writer William Robinson. Part of the garden supplies the kitchen with its fresh fruit and vegetables.

01342 810 567; gravetyemanor.co.uk; RH19 4LJ

The Duke of Cumberland Arms, near Midhurst

The food is always good at this lovely 16th century country pub, which sits on a hillside in Henley, near Haslemere, on the Sussex-Surrey border, providing wonderful views to Leith Hill. The menu boasts unfussy, hearty dishes done well, such as sausage, mash and onion gravy, and venison ragu with papardelle. For a pre-lunch stroll, head to Woolbeding.

01428 652280; dukeofcumberland.com; GU27 3HQ

The Mermaid Inn, Rye

This delightful old pub is situated on the lovely cobbled Mermaid Street in the medieval citadel of Rye. With its beamed sloping ceilings, huge inglenook fireplace, and creaky floorboards, the inn is steeped in history – smugglers gathered in the cellar which dates back to the 12th century. The Sunday roasts are excellent, and vegetarians are well catered for. Don’t miss the treacle tart with brandy custard, and see if you can spot the smugglers’ secret passageway entrance!

01797 223065; mermaidinn.com; TN31 7EY

Ashdown Park, near Wych Cross

Situated in the gorgeous heathland of Ashdown Forest, this luxury spa hotel offers tasty Sunday lunches in its Anderida restaurant. To work up an appetite, enjoy a game of golf on the hotel course, a workout in the gym and pool, or a dog walk on the estate.

01342 824988; ashdownpark.com; RH18 5JR

Busby & Wilds, Brighton

Located in the residential area of Kemp Town village, tucked behind elegant Sussex Square in Rock Street, this stylish restaurant is popular with locals and has a laid-back atmosphere. The Sunday lunches are delicious, and include traditional meat roasts, as well as alternatives, such as fish and chips, and a vegan nut roast. Desserts, such as sticky toffee pudding, are hearty. Families and dogs are welcome and the seafront is very close, if you fancy a stroll before lunch (dogs are allowed on Kemptown beach).

01273 696135; busbyandwilds.co.uk; BN2 1NF

The Cat Inn, West Hoathly

The food is always good at this cosy 16th century pub, which welcomes dogs. The Sunday lunch menu alters according to the season, but usually includes traditional meat roasts, hearty pub fare (such as pie and mash), and a vegetarian option. Enjoy a stroll over nearby Ashdown Forest if you want to work up an appetite.

01342 810369; catinn.co.uk; RH19 4PP

Pier 9, St Leonards

Enjoy ocean views from this stylish restaurant as you polish off one of the tasty Sunday roasts, fish dishes or a vegetarian curry. Pier 9 is part of the Zanzibar boutique hotel, which is located in Eversfield Place on the seafront. If you fancy a stroll before your lunch, head to Fairlight Cove, or saunter along Hastings beach (parts of which allows dogs).

01424 460109; piernine.co.uk; TN37 6BY

Ockenden Manor, Cuckfield

Ockenden Manor hotel is an elegant Elizabethan manor house set within lovely grounds and boasting a spa and a Michelin-starred restaurant. The Sunday lunch menu includes a vegetarian option and scrumptious puddings, such as apple crumble. There is also an a la carte menu, and a wonderful tasting menu of six or eight small dishes.

01444 416111; hshotels.co.uk/ockenden-manor; RH17 5LD

The Better Half, Hove

This stylish old pub in Hove Place has a wonderfully dark interior, and a friendly, laid back atmosphere. They offer a top notch Sunday roast menu, with two vegetarian options, and wintry puds such as apple and raisin crumble. To work up an appetite, stroll along the seafront promenade before lunch; dogs are allowed on the beach in winter.

01273 737869; thebetterhalfpub.co.uk; BN3 2RG

The Leconfield, Petworth

Always good, The Leconfield manages to strike the perfect chord of informal elegance. Situated in the charming town of Petworth, with its cobbled streets and antique shops, the New Street restaurant is housed in a restored 17th century building. The Sunday lunch menu includes scrummy traditional roasts, fish dishes and a vegetarian option, followed by wonderful puddings, all presented beautifully. For a pre-lunch stroll, head to Petworth Park.

01798 345111; theleconfield.co.uk; GU28 0AS

Amberley Castle, Amberley

Perhaps best known as a hotel, this sophisticated, dreamy castle also boasts a fantastic restaurant. Enjoy a wonderful Sunday roast within the historic Queen’s Room, which has a roaring fire, and a 12th century barrel-vaulted ceiling. Afterwards enjoy a stroll around the gardens, or splash out and stay the night in one of the romantic rooms. If you fancy a walk before lunch, saunter along the banks of the River Arun or head up onto the Downs.

01798 831992; amberleycastle.co.uk; BN18 9LT

The Gallivant, Camber Sands

Located a pebble’s throw from the wide beaches of Camber Sands in New Lydd Road, this hotel and restaurant is a luxurious place to relax. The tasty modern British menu is made with locally sourced produce; on Sundays, choose from meat roasts, fish, or a veggie dish. If you fancy a pre-lunch stroll, breathe in the sea air on the two-mile sandy beach; dogs are allowed on the beach during winter.

01797 225057; thegallivant.co.uk; TN31 7RB