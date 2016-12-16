Steve Coogan to turn on Brighton Christmas lights

North Laine Archant

Brighton’s Christmas light’s switch-on is almost upon us and this year promises to be bigger, better and more Brighton than ever

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From 5.30pm on Wednesday 16 November, the city will start its festive celebrations with a free party in East Street as Phats and Small (Turn Around) and Brighton producers Kideko and George Kwali (Crank It) take to stage with their chart topping hits. Home grown talent Theatre Workshop and the Dionne Slater Singing Group will also perform.

Actor and comedian Steve Coogan will have the important task of flicking the switch to unveil Brighton’s festive lights.

This year’s Christmas lights are themed to reflect Brighton’s eclectic, fun and social atmosphere with words and emojis lighting up Western Road, along with twinkling tidings in North Laine and a golden canopy of lights in The Lanes.

Adding further fun to the festivities is the exciting raffle, in association with local children’s charity; Rockinghorse. Just some of the fabulous prizes donated from generous Brighton businesses include a made to measure shirt and styling consultation from tailors Gresham Blake, a luxurious cut and blow dry treatment from salon Simon Webster Hair and Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar from Choccywoccydoodah.

www.brilliantbrighton.com | @brillbrighton