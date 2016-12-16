Events and things to do in Sussex - December 2016

Mr Popper's Penguins © Copyright Helen Murray 2015 © Copyright Helen Murray 2015

Our guide to the best events in and around Sussex. Edited by Erica Gilbert

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

ART

Christmas Mixed Exhibition - Now until 24 December

Ashdown Gallery, Forest Row

The gallery’s Christmas mixed exhibition showcases art and ceramics for their outstanding beauty and soulful quality. Featuring landscapes, forest scenes and wildlife with a modern twist as well as delightful ceramic art from Dutch, English and French designers.

www.ashdowngallery.co.uk

Brighton Artists’ Open Houses Christmas Festival 2016 - 26-27 November and 3-4, 10-11 December

Brighton Artists’ Open Houses returns this Christmas for three weekends starting on Saturday 26 November. During this time artists and makers across Brighton and Hove, Lewes, Ditchling and beyond will be throwing open the doors of their houses and studios to showcase a hugely diverse selection of artworks. The houses are grouped into one of 14 trails around different areas of the city, each with its own unique character and atmosphere – from the fishermen’s houses of Hanover to the urban warehouse spaces of Brighton’s North Laine and cottages of the South Downs village of Ditchling.

www.aoh.org.uk

Art For Under The Tree Christmas Show - 26 November-18 December

St Anne’s Gallery, Lewes

Visitors will find paintings, works on paper and ceramics in all sizes. The entrance gallery will display Settlement, a two-artist exhibition by painters Paul Newland and Alexander Johnson. Paul is intrigued by the edges of town, where urban meets rural. Alexander, a city dweller, recently resettled in a village. His current work conveys his wonder at the ancient trees and farm buildings that now inhabit his world. The gallery continues to introduce new guest artists along with returning favourites. They will exhibit their work alongside many of the gallery artists: Julian Bell, Nick Bodimeade, Jane Hansford, Paul Jackson, Alexander Johnson, Julian Le Bas, Solange Leon, Kate Montgomery, Paul Newland, Ian Owings, Alvaro Petritoli, Jonathan Smith, Julian Sutherland-Beatson and Susan Taylor. 10am-5pm Saturdays and Sundays or by appointment.

www.stannesgalleries.com

Christmas Mixed Exhibition - 3-24 December

Zimmer Stewart Gallery, Arundel

The annual Christmas mixed exhibition features the work of Piers Ottey and Felix Anaut as well as a selection of ceramics, sculpture and prints.

www.zimmerstewart.co.uk

MUSIC AND THEATRE

Christmas Gothic - 3 December

The Hawth, Crawley

7.45pm. Come in from the cold and enter into the Christmas spirit as a dark and spectral woman tells haunting tales of the festive season, lighting a candle to the frailties of human nature and illuminating the cold and chilling depths of the bleak, wintry dark. Tickets: £15.

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra - 4 December

Concert Hall, Brighton Dome

2.45pm. A programme of powerful orchestral music, including Ron Goodman’s Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines; Sir William Walton’s Henry V; Eric Coates’ The Dam Busters; Robert Farnon’s rarely heard Captain Horatio Hornblower Suite and many more. Tickets: £12-£37, under 18s and students half-price.

www.brightondome.org

The Lion The Witch and The Wardrobe - 4 December

White Rock Theatre, Hastings

1.30pm and 4pm. Open the wardrobe doors, push through the fur coats and enter the wondrous land of Narnia. A festive new adaptation of C. S. Lewis’ timeless story, which promises to be a magical and thrilling adventure for the whole family. Tickets: £16.50, children under 16 £14.50.

www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk

WSO: Tasmin Little - 6 December

Assembly Hall, Worthing

7.30pm. The return of one of Britain’s greatest violinists in Szymanowski’s magical First Violin Concerto. Also Rachmaninov’s hugely popular Second Symphony and Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite. Tickets: £19-£28.

www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

Mr Popper’s Penguins - 7-11 December

Minerva Theatre, Chichester

A painter and decorator by day, Mr Popper spends his time dreaming of Antarctic adventures. He is astounded when one day a packing crate arrives on his doorstep, out of which waddles a penguin!

This is a delightful musical adaptation of Richard and Florence Atwater’s popular book. For ages three years plus. Times vary. Tickets from £12.50.

www.cft.org.uk

Christmas Shows

• Beauty and the Beast: 30 November-1 January: 88 London Road, Brighton

• Peter Pan: 2 December-8 January: Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206206

• Peter Pan: 9 December-2 January: The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636

• Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: 9 December-15 January: Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000

• Aladdin: 9-31 December: The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220

• Beauty and the Beast: 12 December-2 January: The Regis Centre, Bognor Regis, 01243 861010

• The First Hippo On The Moon: 13 December-7 January: Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, 01323 802020

• Beauty and the Beast: 14-31 December: The Ropetackle Centre, Shoreham, 01273 464440

• Peter Pan: 16-31 December: White Rock Theatre, Hastings, 01424 462288

• Dick Whittington: 17-29 December: Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000

• Peter Pan: 17-31 December: Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312

A Celebration of David Bowie - 14 December

Philip Glass: Heroes Symphony / Low Symphony, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea

Presented by the Paraorchestra and Friends. 7pm. Charles Hazlewood brings his mesmerising project celebrating the life of David Bowie out on tour this December. The British Paraorchestra (BPO) is the world’s first professional ensemble of disabled musicians, founded by Charles Hazlewood and television director, Claire Whalley in November 2011. This intense yet celebratory symphonic journey, conducted by the award-winning Charles Hazlewood with a 42-piece orchestra, follows their world debut at the Paralympic Closing Ceremony in 2012 alongside Coldplay. It takes the musical essence of Bowie’s Heroes and Low albums and re-expresses them through Glass’s unmistakable and hypnotic brand of alchemy to produce a night of reflection and wonder. Tickets: £26.50.

www.dlwp.com

Jools Holland - 17 December

Brighton Centre, Brighton

8.15pm. Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra present their annual autumn/winter tour. Special guest KT Tunstall. Tickets: £29.50/£35.

www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Southern Youth Ballet: The Tales of Beatrix Potter - 18 December

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

5pm. This year is the 150th anniversary of the birth of Beatrix Potter and to celebrate this occasion Southern Youth Ballet are performing a full-length ballet involving all of your favourite Beatrix Potter characters accompanied by their full professional orchestra. Tickets: £11.50-£17.50.

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

Kipper’s Snowy Day - 19-29 December

Connaught Theatre, Worthing

11am and 2pm. Based on the award-winning Kipper stories by Mick Inkpen, Slot Machine present the first stage adaptation of these well-loved books.

Filled with original songs and music, gorgeous puppetry and gentle humour, this warm-hearted Christmas show is perfect for children and their families. For ages three years and above. Tickets: £13.50, family of four £50.

www.worthingtheatres.org.uk

Pinocchio - 31 December-7 January

Southwick Players

Southwick Players presents a traditional pantomime, the story of Pinocchio – good family fun with no strings attached! Expect everything theatrical in this magical and enchanting tale including singing, dancing, comedy, verse, slapstick, audience participation, heroes and villains.

Pinocchio opens at The Barn Theatre, Southwick Street, Southwick with a matinee performance on 31 December and runs until 7 January 2017. There are four matinees, all starting at 2pm, and evening shows begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets: £9-£12. Tel: 01273 597094 or book online at www.southwickplayers.org.uk

Rye Jazz Festival December Concerts – Rick Wakeman, LCGC, Mica Paris, Ian Shaw & Claire Martin

A very special series of stunning world class concerts in the beautiful setting of St Mary’s Church, Rye this December. Thursday 8 December - An audience with the legendary Rick Wakeman, Friday 9th December, The London Community Gospel Choir with Mica Paris, Wednesday 14 December a special jazz concert with Ian Shaw & Claire Martin

ryejazz.com

OUT AND ABOUT

Winter Magic - 3 December

10.30am-12.30pm. Celebrate the magic of winter with Sussex Wildlife Trust and create nature-inspired Christmas decorations. This family event begins in the Pump Barn at Seven Sisters Country Park near Seaford and is suitable for children aged five to 11. There will also be an opportunity to pull on your wellies and set off on a wild winter adventure in the woods, then warm up with a hot chocolate. Children must be accompanied by an adult and booking is essential.

For further information, costs and booking tel: 01273 497561 or visit www.sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/whatson

Arundel by Candlelight - 3 December

This year sees the return of the town’s magical lantern parade, plus Christmas market and festive entertainment featuring traditional carols, Father Christmas, roaming musicians and a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. There will also be a selection of vintage amusements and rides, reminiscent of the traditional fairgrounds of yesteryear. The Christmas Market rivals many of those to be found in our larger cities for the quality and range of hand-picked stallholders, and there is always an array of seasonal treats such as roasted chestnuts, mulled wine and hog roasts.

www.arundel.org.uk/arundel-by-candlelight

Weald & Downland Open Air Museum

• 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18 December: Meet Green Father Christmas

• 4 December: Tree dressing 10.30am-4pm

• 11 December: Santa Sprint and Stroll 2016 10am-4pm

• 26-27 December: Christmas at the Museum 10.30am-4pm

Christmas at Drusillas Park

• Now until 23 December: Meet Santa’s Reindeers

• Now until 2 January: Winter Wonderland Illuminations (illuminations at 3.30pm with a light show at 4.30pm).

• 3-4, 10-ll, 15-23 December: Hug a Husky in the ice cave

• 15-23 December: Santa’s Christmas Cottage

www.drusillas.co.uk

Glow Wild - 2-4, 9-11 and 15-18 December

Wakehurst Place Winter Lantern Festival

Enjoy a magical walk through the beautiful gardens after dark as Wakehurst’s historic landscape and mansion are brought to life with thousands of lights and hand-made lanterns and marvel at the UK’s tallest living Christmas tree. Toast marshmallows or chestnuts over giant fire bowls with hot chocolate or mulled wine in hand. Arrive early or stay on after your designated trail time to relax and enjoy Wakehurst after dark.

www.kew.org/glowwild

Winter Fair - 3-4 December

South of England Showground, Ardingly

Visitors will be welcomed by a Christmas choir and a magical Snow Queen on stilts accompanied by her elf helper, before entering two large shopping courts where more than 120 stallholders will be ready to help shoppers find inspirational and original Christmas gifts.

The Winter Fair offers something for all the family to enjoy with some great local produce, live music, real reindeer, a fabulous Santa’s Grotto, fantastic street entertainment, dodgem cars and a sumptuous food court. Visitors of all ages can even have a go at blacksmithing. 9am-5pm (Saturday) and 9am-4pm (Sunday). adults £5; seniors £4; children under 16 free; members free.

www.seas.org.uk/winter-fair

Christmas at Fontwell Park

Fontwell Park Racecourse, Arundel

6 December: Festival Raceday – a winter afternoon of racing.

26 December: Boxing Day Racing – a chance to get some fresh air and walk off the Christmas pudding as Fontwell hosts seven races at the very popular Boxing Day meeting.

www.fontwellpark.co.uk

Father Christmas at Preston Manor - 17, 18 and 20-23 December

10am-5pm. As you wait to meet Father Christmas, enjoy dressing up, listen to stories or read a Christmas book. After you’ve met the man himself take a look around the ground floor of this delightful Edwardian manor house, decorated with traditional decorations. Booking essential. Cost: £8.50 per child, admission fees apply, price includes gift. Book in advance, tel: 03000 290902.

Christmas with the National Trust

• 26 November-2 January: The Winter Tree by Kaffe Fassett at Standen

• 1 December-4 January: A Christmas Festival of Trees

• 3-18 December: Christmas at Alfriston Clergy House

• 3-31 December: Bateman’s Rewards and Fairies

• 3 December-2 January: A Christmas Masquerade at Petworth

• 10-11 December: Father Christmas and craft activities at Birling Gap

• 11 and 18 December: Sheffield Park Christmas carol concerts

• 19-20 December: Festive wreath-making walk at Saddlescombe Farm

• 26 December: Bodiam Castle Boxing Day walk