Eating out in Sussex - best restaurants

Whether you’re looking for fine dining, pub food, a romantic meal for 2 or a taste of something from further afield, eating out in Sussex really has something for everyone. Here’s our guide to the best local restaurants and pubs

Looking for a location for a meal out? Below are restaurants of all sorts right across the county featured in Sussex Life over the years.

Farmer, Butcher, Chef - Goodwood

Goodwood has long been associated with fast cars and horse-racing. But now a triumvirate of experts are bringing the farm to the forefront with a brand new restaurant.

5 of the best burgers in Sussex

The UK’s mania for burgers shows no signs of abating and Sussex is no exception. Harry Maddock picks some favourites.

6 quirky pubs and bars in Brighton

After scouring the city for the weird and wonderful, we have compiled a list of six quirky pubs and bars in Brighton.

Sunday lunch in Sussex: 14 of the best places to go

The best Sundays revolve around a hearty lunch with friends and family. Hazel Sillver suggests 14 of the best places to enjoy a Sunday roast around Sussex.

The Corner House - Worthing

After more than 13 years running pubs in Brighton brothers Matt and Tim Taylor have brought their carefully honed skills to their home town.

19 places for light bites and street food in Sussex

Grabbing something quick to eat doesn’t have to mean compromising on flavour. Hazel Sillver presents some of the best light bites and street food across Sussex.

16 great places for a lazy weekend brunch in Sussex

Brunch is a lazy weekend must. Hazel Sillver presents some of the best cafés and restaurants across Sussex to head to for eggs Benedict, Bloody Marys and lashings of coffee.

Celebration of Sussex Life Award finalists 2016

Pubs, restaurants, the lot. Take a trip to one of our 2016 finalists.

The Parsons Table - Arundel

Reviewed: September 2016 - The Parsons Table in Arundel opened less than a year ago but an extremely accomplished kitchen and flawless front-of-house service belie its youth.

Flank at the Cow - Brighton

Reviewed: August 2016 - As he takes his pop-up restaurant Flank to new pastures, Thomas Griffiths talks to Duncan Hall.

The Star Inn - Alfriston

Reviewed: May 2016 - Duncan Hall visits the recently revamped 13th century pilgrim hostelry The Star Inn for a light lunch.

The Richmond Arms - The Goodwood Hotel

The Richmond Arms’ approach to food is a reflection of Goodwood’s overarching passion for perfection, with its 12,000 acre Estate providing a plentiful larder for its kitchens.

The Leconfield - Petworth

Reviewed: May 2016 - The Leconfield in Petworth has a new chef, Paul Welburn. Jenny Mark-Bell found his food warmly evocative with a sexy modern twist.

The Restaurant at Drakes - Brighton

Reviewed: February 2016 - Hidden away below pavement level on Marine Parade, the Restaurant at Drakes goes from strength to strength under the guidance of chef Andrew Mackenzie. Jenny Mark-Bell was bowled over by the elegant but comforting Modern British cuisine.

Dairy, sugar and gluten-free dining spots in Sussex

Reviewed: February 2016 - Many of us now try to lower our intake of gluten, dairy or sugar, or avoid them completely, says Hazel Sillver. These Sussex businesses show going ‘free-from’ doesn’t mean compromising on flavour.

Polpo - Brighton

Reviewed: January 2016 - After enjoying Italian studenthood, Jenny Mark-Bell found herself turning her back on the UK’s versions of Italian food. So would Polpo’s Venetian tapas lure her back to a fine culinary culture?

Gravetye Manor - West Hoathly

Reviewed: January 2016 - Gravetye Manor near Turners Hill is celebrating its first Michelin star, and it shows – the food is fantastic, but the staff are also endearingly upbeat, as Alice Cooke found out.

Samphire - East Wittering

Winner of Restaurant of the Year at the Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2015. Judges said: “Samphire is a very exciting restaurant with tremendous atmosphere and character. The food was phenomenal, fresh, locally sourced, excellent flavours.”

Curry Leaf Café - Brighton

Newcomer of the Year winner at the Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2015. The judge said: “As soon as you walk in to Curry Leaf Café you know you are in for a treat, for it has a very special ambiance.”

The George at Burpham - Burpham

Best Community Pub winner at the Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2015.

The Loft at Sparks Yard - Arundel

Best Family Dining winner at the Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2015.

The Blacksmith’s Arms - Donnington

Reviewed: November 2015 - Before we even arrived at the Blacksmith’s Arms we had high hopes – surely anyone who lived in such a pretty place would accept no less than a gorgeous country pub? We weren’t disappointed.

The Better Half - Hove

Reviewed: November 2015 - This cosy and convivial pub deserves to do well, and judging by the Thursday night crowd, it will. There’s room for another addition to Brighton and Hove’s drinking scene, and I will drink to its success.

SILO - Brighton

Reviewed: October 2015 - SILO claims to be the UK’s first zero-waste restaurant. Fittingly, it is in Brighton. Jenny Mark-Bell finds out whether the substance matches the style.

The Earl of March - Chichester

Reviewed: October 2015 - The Earl of March in Lavant is grand by name and proved equally resplendent in taste, as Alice Cooke found out.

15 of the best places to eat for vegetarians/vegans in Sussex

Reviewed: September 2015 -For those who eat a diet free from meat or any animal product, Sussex is a great place to live.

Arora Hotel - Southgate

Reviewed: September 2015 - Alice Cooke is delighted to discover top quality dining at the Arora Hotel in the heart of Crawley.

15 of the best coastal dining spots in Sussex

Reviewed: July 2015 - From glorious gardens to stunning seascapes, and not forgetting fabulous food, Jenny Mark-Bell and Alice Cooke bring you the best places to eat this summer.

The Salt Room - Brighton

Reviewed: July 2015 - The Salt Room is the latest addition to Brighton seafront’s dining scene. The brainchild of the team behind The Coal Shed, it’s already making waves, as Jenny Mark-Bell discovers.

The Pass - South Lodge

Reviewed: June 2015 - Matt Gillan at The Pass has everything you’d expect from a top flight Michelin-starred London restaurant, with all the friendly, local-centric attitude that we know and love here in Sussex.

Thai Terre - East Dean

Reviewed: May 2015 - In the quintessentially Sussex village of East Dean lies an authentic Thai restaurant that warrants a special trip.

The Dorset Arm - Withyham

Reviewed: April 2015 - The staff couldn’t be more smiley or friendly if they tried, especially considering that on the afternoon we visited it was nearing a full house.

The Chimney House - Seven Dials

Reviewed: February 2015 - It seems the Chimney House has negotiated the balance of community hub and gastro pub very well.

The Little Fish Market - Hove

Winners of ‘Restaurant of the Year’ at the 2014 Celebration of Sussex Life Awards.

Romantic ideas for Valentine’s Day in Sussex

Here are some of our recommendations for treating that special someone, from foodie favourites to dates with a difference

Eating out simplified for people with dietary intolerances and allergies

Reviewed: October 2014 - A new free app has been launched to make the dining-out lives of people with dietary intolerances and allergies a whole lot simpler!

The Brasserie at Sofitel - Gatwick Airport North Terminal

Reviewed: September 2014 - The Brasserie at Sofitel serves locally-sourced and beautifully executed dishes in the unlikey surroundings of an international airport.

Amberley Castle - Arundel

Reviewed: September 2014 - Amberley Castle is celebrating following news it has been awarded three AA rosettes.

Top places to eat and drink along the Sussex seafront

Reviewed: August 2014 - Whether it’s an ice cream parlour, a lunch time getaway or a quick pit stop, our July 2014 feature on the best seaside cafés and restaurants will definitely give you more options on your next visit to the coast.

Food for Friends - Brighton

Reviewed: August 2014 - Brighton is a paradise for vegetarians. But Food for Friends, celebrating 33 years on the scene, pleases even the most devoted carnivores.

The Cyclist Refreshment Room - Brighton Station

Reviewed: June 2014 - The Cyclist Refreshment Room brought to you by Greenwell & Tipple, a family run business, moves away from the pub cliché and brings back the ‘refreshment room’ of the 19th century.

Old House Inn - Copthorne

Reviewed: June 2014 - Chef Daniel Price clearly has a magpie’s eye for flavour: during the course of a meal we’d enjoyed dishes with influences as far-flung as Norway and Peru. But, like the treacle tart, and despite the proximity to an international airport, it still manages to feel very British.

Ghyll Manor - Rusper

Reviewed: May 2014 - Alice Cooke discovers that hidden in the back lanes of Rusper lies a fantastic little restaurant in the shape of Ghyll Manor.

The Gallivant - Camber

Reviewed: May 2014 - The Gallivant, awarded two AA rosettes, has a wonderful location at Camber Sands. But it’s the food that will capture your heart.

The George at Eartham - Chichester

Reviewed: April 2014 - The George at Eartham takes food provenance very seriously, and if their bustling restaurant and happy diners are anything to go by, it’s certainly paying off.

GB1 - Brighton

Reviewed: March 2014 - GB1 at The Grand, the stylish addition to Brighton’s culinary landscape, does classic dishes with charm and panache.

AG’s at Alexander House Hotel - Crawley

Reviewed: January 2014 - Exquisite food served by charming, knowledgeable staff...it’s hard not to be effusive about AG’s at Alexander House.

Summary of all our 2013 restaurant reviews

Reviewed: December 2013 - We take a look back at our favourite restaurants reviewed in Sussex Life magazines from 2013 giving you ideas for a meal out this Christmas.

The Richmond Arms - Goodwood

Reviewed: December 2013 - Faye Lindeck finds that things go from good to great at The Richmond Arms, where both the food and the atmosphere leave her wanting more.

Yum Yum Ninja - Brighton

Reviewed: November 2013 - Pan Asian restaurant Yum Yum Ninja is an innovative offering from the team behind Riddle and Finn.

Crompton’s - Horsham

Reviewed: October 2013 - The Olive Branch in Horsham has spread its seed and created Crompton’s – a very friendly place indeed.

The Fig Tree Restaurant - Hurstpierpoint

Reviewed: August 2013 - The Fig Tree Restaurant is set in the picturesque village of Hurstpierpoint in the heart of the beautiful South Downs.

Curious Pig in the Parlour - Copthorne

Reviewed: July 2013 - This would be a great place to bring the family, as the atmosphere is light and friendly, with modern pop songs mingling with bar chatter throughout the evening.

The White Horse country pub - Chilgrove

Reviewed: June 2013 - High-end pub grub and sumptuous surroundings for locals and incomers alike at Chilgrove’s White Horse.

The Anderida Restaurant - Wych Cross

Reviewed: May 2013 - Whether you are looking for a family meal, somewhere to celebrate a special occasion or a culinary treat after a walk in the beautiful local countryside, Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club caters for all tastes.

Leconfield - Petworth

Reviewed: April 2012 - The Leconfield’s attention to wild and locally-sourced food has made it part of the culinary landscape in a relatively short time.

Terre Ã Terre - Brighton

Reviewed: January 2011 - A Brighton institution and more than worthy of the many accolades it has received. For carnivores and committed salad-botherers alike, it is a revelation.

Zari - Crawley

Reviewed: March 2011 - The delicately flavoured sorbets were a fine, cleansing finish to a lovely meal, and although the strawberry and coconut flavours were tasty, it was the Sussex cox apple and chilli combination that really impressed.

Moonrakers Restaurant - Alfriston

Reviewed: January 2010 - And if youre wondering where you may have come across Moonraker before, it was the eleventh James Bond film starring Roger Moore and generally acknowledged as the worst Bond movie ever. Unlike Moonrakers restaurant, which was simply the best. Bon appetit!

