14 reasons Sussex is the place to be during the winter months
10:49 15 December 2016
©2010 by Andrew Foster
With views, cosy pubs, endless walks and lively towns and cities, Sussex is the only place to be during the holiday season
With days ending earlier, you’re never to far away from a sunset like this
Early morning walks offer up views like this
Foggy starts produce scenes like no other
Your street will look like this
Granted, you’ll need to get up early for a sunrise. But it’s probably worth it
Your four-legged friends love a Sussex winter
If it gets too chilly, a cosy pub will never be too far away
The result of winter weather is everywhere to be seen
Did we mention the misty mornings?
Our towns and cities all look wonderfully festive…
…and they’re a great place to find the perfect gift…
…and if you’re celebrating with friends, the right place for you could be right around the corner
Is there really a better place to spend winter and Christmas time?
We don’t think so…