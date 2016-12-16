CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

14 reasons Sussex is the place to be during the winter months

10:49 15 December 2016

Harry Maddock

Hastings by Andrew Foster (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0) via flic.kr/p/oYxHUu

Hastings by Andrew Foster (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0) via flic.kr/p/oYxHUu

©2010 by Andrew Foster

With views, cosy pubs, endless walks and lively towns and cities, Sussex is the only place to be during the holiday season

With days ending earlier, you’re never to far away from a sunset like this

Early morning walks offer up views like this

Foggy starts produce scenes like no other

Your street will look like this

Granted, you’ll need to get up early for a sunrise. But it’s probably worth it

Your four-legged friends love a Sussex winter

If it gets too chilly, a cosy pub will never be too far away

The result of winter weather is everywhere to be seen

Did we mention the misty mornings?

Our towns and cities all look wonderfully festive…

…and they’re a great place to find the perfect gift…

…and if you’re celebrating with friends, the right place for you could be right around the corner

Is there really a better place to spend winter and Christmas time?

We don’t think so…

More from Christmas

Eating out in Sussex - best restaurants

Tue, 15:39
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you’re looking for fine dining, pub food, a romantic meal for 2 or a taste of something from further afield, eating out in Sussex really has something for everyone. Here’s our guide to the best local restaurants and pubs

Winter walks in Sussex

Friday, December 16, 2016

There’s not much more invigorating than a Sunday stroll across our countryside on a crisp winter afternoon. Here we round up some of our favourite Sussex walks to enjoy this winter

11 tasty tipples to accompany your Christmas meal

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
TOP ROW: Cave des Vignerons de Chablis Premier Cru Fourchaume, Burgundy, France. £34.99 from Waitrose | Bolney Estate Pinot Noir Sussex £15.99  available in 23 branches of Waitrose | Kopke Reserve Tawny Port £10  available in 140 branches of Waitrose from 26 November for two weeks | Quinta do Vesuvio Vintage Port 2011, £61 from Waitrose | Wachenheimer Altenburg Riesling, Bürklin-Wolf 2014 from the Wine Society --------- BOTTOM ROW: Good Ordinary Claret from Berry Bros and Rudd | Mosel Reisling Kabinett, Selbach-Oster 2014 | Muscadet le Pallet 2014 from Majestic Wine | Old Winchester Hill Oeil de Perdrix from Naked Wines | Sainsburys 12-year-old sweet Pedro Ximenez from Taste The Difference range | Sancerre Rouge Les Champs Clos Pinot Noir available in Sainsburys

Wine expert Jilly Goolden heads to the high street for the best tipples to accompany the festive feast

Sussex walk around Alfriston village

Tuesday, December 6, 2016
There are lots of different ways to enjoy the view! A paraglider soars over the Cuckmere River near Litlington

Enjoy riverbanks and downland views – and even buy your Christmas wines – on this circular walk encompassing Alfriston village and Rathfinny vineyard by Hazel Sillver

Sunday lunch in Sussex: 14 of the best places to go

Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Noah's Ark, Lurgashall

The best Sundays revolve around a hearty lunch with friends and family. Hazel Sillver suggests 14 of the best places to enjoy a Sunday roast around Sussex

Events and things to do in Sussex - December 2016

Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Mr Popper's Penguins © Copyright Helen Murray 2015

Our guide to the best events in and around Sussex. Edited by Erica Gilbert

The best pubs in Sussex to visit this winter

Thursday, November 24, 2016
Mermaid Inn by rpmarks (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0) via flic.kr/p/fGnU9t

What could be nicer than a sleepy Sunday afternoon in one of our beautiful Sussex pubs? Here are some of our favourites...

Drink gifts to give this Christmas

Wednesday, November 9, 2016
The Aperol and Prosecco gift box

Wine writer Jilly Goolden shares her top tipples for seasonal boozy presents

Steve Coogan to turn on Brighton Christmas lights

Thursday, November 3, 2016
North Laine

Brighton’s Christmas light’s switch-on is almost upon us and this year promises to be bigger, better and more Brighton than ever

