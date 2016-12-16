11 tasty tipples to accompany your Christmas meal

TOP ROW: Cave des Vignerons de Chablis Premier Cru Fourchaume, Burgundy, France. £34.99 from Waitrose | Bolney Estate Pinot Noir Sussex £15.99  available in 23 branches of Waitrose | Kopke Reserve Tawny Port £10  available in 140 branches of Waitrose from 26 November for two weeks | Quinta do Vesuvio Vintage Port 2011, £61 from Waitrose | Wachenheimer Altenburg Riesling, Bürklin-Wolf 2014 from the Wine Society --------- BOTTOM ROW: Good Ordinary Claret from Berry Bros and Rudd | Mosel Reisling Kabinett, Selbach-Oster 2014 | Muscadet le Pallet 2014 from Majestic Wine | Old Winchester Hill Oeil de Perdrix from Naked Wines | Sainsburys 12-year-old sweet Pedro Ximenez from Taste The Difference range | Sancerre Rouge Les Champs Clos Pinot Noir available in Sainsburys Archant

Wine expert Jilly Goolden heads to the high street for the best tipples to accompany the festive feast

Wine collectors (of which I am not one) pull out some rather special bottles from the cellar in preparation for the Christmas festivities. Mere mortals go to the shops or order online. There’s a great deal of pavement pacing and trawling the internet involved in Christmas preparation, as we all know, and I’m going to try to make at least one part of it painless: selecting the wine.

I’m going to concentrate on wines for the actual day, with pre-lunch drinks first. Something sparkling is unbeatable as a ‘sharpener’. Those in for the long haul start popping corks at stocking-opening time – and I would definitely recommend making a Bucks’ Fizz early in the day. The absolute key to good Bucks’ Fizz (most are entirely ordinary) is to use fresh orange juice. If there’s no time to squeeze then buy the best, freshest you can, and to be honest when mixed 50/50, any dry sparkler goes – I’d head for Cava rather than Prosecco.

English sparkling wine is my choice as an aperitif before the meal. It’s more expensive than cut-price champagne, but it’s better! Online retailer Naked Wines (worth signing up, you can cancel and get your money back if it’s not your sort of thing) have an absolutely scrumptious Oeil de Perdrix – very pale rosé – made from 50 per cent Chardonnay/50 per cent Pinot Noir: Old Winchester Hill (£21.99) from Hambledon, Hampshire. Very classy with slightly more body than expected and great strawberry fruit notes rippling through. I love it!

If you’re going to be traditional and serve perhaps a light fishy starter prior to the main event, I’d go for a white chosen specifically for the fish. You won’t find a white that will partner both smoked salmon and turkey, for example; they need to be accompanied by different wines entirely. Muscadet (don’t wince!) is purpose-made to accompany fish and shellfish. Muscadet has been through a a slump in popularity and quality, but now it’s right back on form, and delicately delicious. Try Muscadet Le Pallet 2014 (£9.99, Majestic) which surprisingly has a touch of oak and is silky yet lean and delicate. Beautifully balanced.

Now on to the big event. If you’re having turkey, you can serve either red or white wine (or both), but neither can be too big and chunky. Whites in my experience are best with a tiny note of residual sugar. Germany is another dark horse right now, with some dashing and distinctive Rieslings on offer. If you’re a member of the Wine Society, I can’t recommend more highly their Wachenheimer Altenburg Riesling, Bürklin-Wolf 2014 (£16), floral, mouth-coating, a tiny bit appley and just off dry. Or from Berry Bros their own Mosel Riesling Kabinett, Selbach-Oster (£10.25) ticks all the boxes.

I love Pinot Noir from cool climates with turkey, it has that seductive scent of wild strawberries and is light, fruity, aromatic and mouth-watering. Bolney Estate in Sussex make one of the best English examples, their 2015 has surprising concentration, and although young and simple, has vivid fruit flavours. It is something to be proud of and is available from Waitrose for £15.99. The Loire is as ‘cool climate’ as Sussex, and again makes that light, slight, aromatic style of Pinot Noir. Sainsbury’s Sancerre Rouge Les Champs Clos (£12) has haunting aromatic delicacy. It is best to open well before pouring!

This year I’ve found some splendid magnums which certainly add a little je ne sais quoi to the festivities. Berry Bros and Rudd Good Ordinary Claret may be no stranger to wine enthusiasts, but I have just tasted the 2014 magnum and it knocks spots off the single bottle. It is a steal at £19. And Claret – the predictable choice – is a good partner for goose too. If you want to splash out, I highly recommend one from Jeroboams (branches in London and online), Chateau Batailley Pauillac 2006, reduced from £70 to £49.95 for Christmas. It is mature and extremely smart.

And a white magnum? Cave de Vignerons de Chablis Premier Cru Fourchaume 2012 at £34.99 from Waitrose has a richness you don’t expect from Chablis – still taut and restrained, but with noticeable peach flavours showing through.

And to go with the Christmas pudding, and brilliantly with Christmas cake too if you like, try 12-year-old Pedro Ximinez Sherry (50cl, £8) from Sainsbury’s. This is not so much a sherry, more of a pudding wine made from the very sweet, rich, dark sun-dried Pedro Ximinez grapes. It has a scent of coffee liqueur and sumptuous sticky toffee and prune flavours, making it perfect for the job.

Next port, which is a must at Christmas. It’s brilliant at the end of the actual meal (and with cheese), but also by the fireside, as a celebratory nightcap. A splash goes perfectly with mulled wine too. Waitrose has a collection of special Christmas wines, all priced at £10, on sale from 23 November until stocks run out, and among them is the splendidly nutty, vanilla-y, rich Kopke Reserve Tawny Port, a bargain at a tenner.

Or for the ultimate Christmas treat, this time from Waitrose Cellar, I was totally amazed by the brilliant fruit-driven Quinta do Vesuvio Vintage Port 2011 (£60) – young but totally delicious with spicy blackberry and damson fruit ending appropriately enough on a celebratory note of cigar...

www.jillygoolden.com

