16 great places for a lazy weekend brunch in Sussex

Morris and Jacques, Brighton (Photo by Nick Harvey) Archant

Brunch is a lazy weekend must. Hazel Sillver presents some of the best cafés and restaurants across Sussex to head to for eggs Benedict, Bloody Marys and lashings of coffee

St. Clement’s, St Leonards

This stylish, modern restaurant in Mercatoria focuses on seasonal ingredients from local producers. Their tasty weekend brunch menu often includes kedgeree, bubble and squeak, field mushrooms and poached egg on sourdough, and – for those feeling a little worse for wear – Bloody Mary.

Breakfast/brunch hours: 10am-11.45am Saturday; 10am-noon Sunday.

01424 200355; stclementsrestaurant.co.uk

The Ship Inn, Rye

This charming old inn, based in The Strand, has a rich history and lots of character. The breakfasts are very good and include eggs Benedict, kippers, eggs and chorizo, and French toast. Ingredients are locally sourced, sustainable, organic and seasonal where possible. Dogs are welcome.

Breakfast/brunch hours: 8am-11.30am daily.

01797 222233; theshipinnrye.co.uk

The Beach Deck, Eastbourne

Slap bang on the beach in Royal Parade the views, sea air and surroundings of the Beach Deck are hard to beat. Tasty brunch options include avocado and poached egg on sourdough; chorizo hash; bacon butties; and banana and oat smoothies. Dogs are welcome inside until noon and outside all day.

Breakfast/brunch hours: 8.30am-11.30am daily.

01323 720320; thebeachdeck.co.uk

The Double Decker Café, St Leonards

All aboard! The Double Decker is a bright red bus serving hearty breakfasts, such as fried egg sandwiches, full English platters with bubble and squeak, veggie breakfasts and strong espressos. It’s owned by the 1066 Bakery and many of the ingredients are locally sourced. There is a play area for children next to the bus in Highfield Drive.

Breakfast/brunch hours: 8am-2.30pm Monday to Thursday; 7.30am-2.30pm Friday; 8.30am-1.30pm Saturday; 9.30am-1.30pm Sunday.

01424 853666; doubledeckercafe.co.uk

Miss Wall’s Back Garden, Eastbourne

This lovely vegetarian café in Grove Road serves nutritious, delicious meals made with locally sourced, natural wholefoods. The breakfast menu includes scrambled eggs, blueberry pancakes, fresh green juices, spelt croissants, and bananas on toast.

Breakfast/brunch hours: 8.30am-11.30am Monday to Saturday.

07866 524354; misswallsbackgarden.com

The New Club, Brighton

Paradise for brunch fiends, the New Club was inspired by the brunch scene in the US. Tasty options at the King’s Road venue include poached egg and avocado on sourdough, cinnamon buttermilk pancakes, brioche bacon rolls, and Mexican eggs. Wash it down with something from the Hangover Cures menu (such as a Bloody Mary, or a vodka-spiked Hard OJ & Lemonade), as you soak up the sea views.

Breakfast/brunch hours: 10am-3.30pm weekdays; 9.30am-3.30pm Saturday; and 9.30am-3pm Sunday.

01273 730320; thenewclubbrighton.com

Elephant Café, near Fletching

Trading Boundaries is a shopping oasis in the Sussex Weald and every Sunday its café offers Sunday brunch with live jazz. Enjoy eggs Benedict, American pancakes, or ham, egg and chips, with locally roasted coffee. Ingredients are organic where possible.

Breakfast/brunch hours: 11am-4pm Sunday (with jazz from 11.30am-2pm).

01825 791310; tradingboundaries.com

Le Magasin, Lewes

This stylish licensed bistro, in Cliffe High Street, Lewes, serves delicious breakfasts, such as smoked salmon and scrambled egg, vegetarian platters, waffles with Chantilly cream and berry compote, and garlic mushrooms on toast.

Breakfast/brunch hours: 8am-noon Monday to Saturday; 9am-noon Sunday.

01273 474720; le-magasin.co.uk

Tom’s Food, Cuckfield

Being part of the Nicky C interiors shop in High Street, it’s no surprise that this cafe is glorious to look at. But the food is wonderful too. Brunch options include ham hock muffin, scrambled egg on sourdough with avocado and roasted tomato, and Welsh rarebit. Enjoy it with a cup of locally roasted coffee.

Breakfast/brunch hours: 9.30am-3.30pm Monday to Saturday.

01444 473384; tomsfood.co.uk

Mama Ghanoushe, Hassocks

This colourful vegetarian-vegan café in Keymer Road serves tasty, nutritious meals. The brunch menu includes organic poached egg and avocado on toast, bircher with yoghurt and berries, and gluten-free pancakes. Try a fresh, warming tea, such as turmeric, or ginger, lemon and honey.

Breakfast/brunch hours: 8-11.30am Monday to Saturday; 10am-2pm Sunday.

07821 604198; mamaghanoushe.co.uk

Morris and Jacques, Brighton

Loved by locals, this friendly St James Street cafe offers English and Mediterranean breakfast and brunch all every day, inside or out in the sunny garden. Dishes include boiled eggs and soldiers, bubble and squeak, eggs Benedict, and mushrooms on toast.

Breakfast/brunch hours: 8.30am-4.30pm.

01273 606030; morrisandjacques.co.uk

Billy’s on the Beach, Bracklesham Bay

Gaze over the sea as you enjoy a lazy brunch at this licensed beach café in Bracklesham Lane, not far from Chichester. The tasty menu includes apple porridge with honey, potato rösti with eggs, ham and cheese, bubble and squeak, and veggie platters. The café has a kids’ menu, and disabled access.

Breakfast/brunch hours: 9am-9pm Monday to Saturday; 9am-6pm Sunday.

01243 670373; billysonthebeach.co.uk

The Hungry Guest, Petworth

This contemporary artisan café in Lombard Street offers daily breakfasts as well as a Sunday brunch menu, which includes green eggs and ham, waffles with banana, cream and maple syrup, baked beans on sourdough toast, and fresh juices.

Breakfast/brunch hours: 9am-11.30am Monday to Saturday; 9am-3.30pm Sunday.

01798 344564; thehungryguest.com

The Sussex Produce Company, Steyning

Behind their High Street shop selling locally grown fruit and vegetables, deli goods and pantry supplies, the Sussex Produce Company café offers excellent brunches. Enjoy pancakes with maple syrup and crispy bacon, regular and veggie full English, and scrambled eggs with smoked salmon, alongside Bucks Fizz and organic coffee.

Breakfast/brunch hours: 8.30am-noon Monday to Saturday; 9.30am-noon Sunday.

01903 815045; thesussexproducecompany.co.uk

Cowdray Farm Shop and Café, Midhurst

The café serves food made with produce from the Cowdray Estate or from the local area. Enjoy scrambled eggs with smoked salmon, mushrooms on toast, and regular or vegetarian full English platters, washed down with Monmouth coffee. Dogs welcome in the outdoor seating area.

Breakfast/brunch hours: 8am-11.45am Monday to Saturday, 9am-11.45am Sunday.

01730 815152; cowdray.co.uk

Artie’s Kitchen, Chichester

As well as serving delicious tapas, this lovely independent café in Southgate offers tasty weekend brunches including eggs Benedict, toasted banana bread, and fantastic breakfast platters with potato scones, washed down with a cup of their excellent coffee.

Breakfast/brunch hours: 9am-4pm Friday to Sunday.

01243 790365; artieskitchen.com