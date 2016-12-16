Indian restaurant in Brighton celebrates 15 years

Indian Summer has been delivering authentic Indian cuisine with a contemporary twist in the seaside city of Brighton for 15 years.

To mark this milestone, the restaurant will be celebrating with a selection of special events and offers throughout the month of November including competitions and a special afternoon High Tea. Co-owned by chefs Minesh Agnihotri and Byron Swales, Indian Summer launched in 2001 and has since been attracting foodies from across Brighton and further afield in search of exquisite Indian food in a smart, buzzy environment.

Anniversary festivities will include a special offer on Monday evenings throughout November, where guests will be able to enjoy two courses for £15. In addition, throughout the month, a table will be randomly chosen to receive a special 15th anniversary gift: a voucher for two courses for £15.

Diners will also have the opportunity to enter the anniversary raffle by filling out a comment card. Prizes will include a cookery lesson with one of Indian Summer’s esteemed chefs, a meal for two and spice kits. Winners will be drawn at the end of November. On Sunday 20, guests can indulge in Indian Summer’s very own classic British High Tea. Served from 12–4pm and priced at £20 per person, the tea will include a selection of Indian savoury snacks, an array of homemade cakes, speciality teas and an optional glass of Champagne.

Indian Summer’s menu represents a pan-Indian dining experience. Popular dishes include the Indian Summer Thali (a mezze of chicken, mutton and aloo subzi served with dal, papad, pickle, roti and basmati rice) alongside regional dishes such as the Malvani mutton (from the Konkan region of Marahastra and Goa, cooked with black and green cardamom, coriander, cumin and black pepper and served with coconut rice, raita and salad) and Tandoori black bream (marinated black bream in roasted spices served with Mumbai aloo, sesame raita and fresh fennel, pomegranate, baby tomato salad).

On the 15th anniversary of Indian Summer, Minesh Agnihotri comments: “We are absolutely delighted to have reached this landmark birthday and I want to thank everyone who has supported us along the way. Our dedicated team work tirelessly to deliver exceptional food and fantastic service to our customers and we all look forward to the next 15 years!”

