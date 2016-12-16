5 of the best burgers in Sussex

The UK’s mania for burgers shows no signs of abating and Sussex is no exception. Harry Maddock picks some favourites

Five Guys

It was no surprise to see a branch of Five Guys pop up in Brighton Marina, as the company continues its expansion apace. Five Guys are famed for their hand-cut fries cooked in peanut oil and of course their burgers. Whether it’s a hamburger, bacon burger or a cheeseburger that tickles your fancy, the choice of 15 toppings means you can chow down on something really unique every time. I was kept pretty happy by a simple hamburger with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.

4 The Boardwalk, Brighton Marina, Brighton BN2 5ZB; www.fiveguys.co.uk

Old Dave’s Gourmet Burgher Co.

A friendly atmosphere, quality service and great food are the three main things to look for when eating out and Old Dave’s on South Street offer those in abundance as Sussex Life found out on a recent visit. Everything down to the background music makes it a genuinely pleasant place to visit, and that’s without even mentioning the food! The BBQ Chicken burger was mouth-wateringly good and the chilli cheese fries went down particularly well.

89 South St, Eastbourne BN21 4LR; www.olddaves.co.uk

Smashburger

Smashburger opened its second UK site here in Sussex in October. They use a special method in creating their burgers which creates a unique taste. British beef is hand-formed and smashed onto the grill, which seals in all the flavour and caramelises the burger. With classic options such as the All-American and Bacon Cheeseburger stretching to the Stilton Stack and Spinach, Cucumber and Goat’s Cheese, you really are spoilt for choice.

53-55 North St, Brighton BN1 1RH; smashburger.co.uk

Regis Burger

The team at Regis Burger mince their beef using a special house recipe and serve it slightly pink, resulting in a meal full of flavour. There’s a fantastic range of burgers, all served on a pretzel bun with a choice of 12 garnishes, ranging from smokey bacon to jalapeno. They’ve got you covered for sides and nibbles too, with all the classics from chips and onion rings to chicken wings and coleslaw.

1B Linden Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 2AL; www.regisburger.co.uk

Real Burger Kitchen

Located just a few steps away from Chichester Cathedral is Real Burger Kitchen, a restaurant which offers 11 varieties of beef burgers – handmade daily – as well as burgers of the chicken, lamb, veggie and fish variety. All of that is without mentioning the hot dogs and sides on the menu. Real Burger Kitchen is a family-friendly establishment with a “little adults” menu and catering available for children’s parties.

5-6 South Street, Chichester, PO19 1EH; www.burgerkitchen.co.uk