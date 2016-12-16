19 places for light bites and street food in Sussex

Street Diner Brighton Archant

Grabbing something quick to eat doesn’t have to mean compromising on flavour. Hazel Sillver presents some of the best light bites and street food across Sussex

Fish and chips, Eastbourne

Award-winning sit in or take away chippy The Trident in Albert Parade has the usual options of fish, chips, and mushy peas as well as sausage, pies, burgers, and jacket potatoes. Gluten-free batter is available, and tastes great.

01323 416622; tridentfishrestaurant.co.uk

Pizza, Lewes

The Hearth in Eastgate Street serves traditional Neapolitan pizzas made with sourdough and baked in a wood-fired oven. Customers can eat in the pizzeria or order home delivery. They also host masterclasses for children and adults.

01273 470755; thehearth.co

Pie and mash, Eastbourne

Comfort food at its best: good old-fashioned hearty pie and mash, served with eels and liquor from Seaside Pie and Mash in Seaside Road. Reassuringly traditional and reasonably priced, this gem has no frills, friendly service, and you can eat in or take away.

07514 088 477; seasidepieandmash.com

Pizza van, various villages

Offering tasty pizzas made to order in a wood-fired oven, the Pizza Cucina van visits several Sussex villages each week, including Ticehurst, Mayfield, Hartfield, and Buxted. Gluten-free bases are available if pre-ordered.

07528 630377; pizzacucina.info

Noodles, Eastbourne

Modelled upon the ramen bars of Japan, and the noodle kitchens of China, the eat in or take away Yummy Noodle Bar in the Enterprise Shopping Centre, Station Parade, offers oriental street food inspired by Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, China, and Thailand. Fish is sustainably sourced.

01323 639800; yummynoodlebar.co.uk

Tapas, Hastings

You can eat as little or as much as you like at Seed in George Street – this stylish venue serves small plates of delicious tapas, such as meatballs, garlic prawns and stuffed aubergine. Wash it all down with cocktails and enjoy the late-night music performances.

01424 429221; seedhastings.co.uk

Indian street food, Brighton

The Chilli Pickle in Jubilee Street offers delicious, interesting Indian street-style food in its restaurant and as lunch or evening take away. Tasty street eats on offer include wonderful dosas (crispy rice pancakes). Inspired by Indian railway cuisine there’s a fun Railway Tray filled with different dishes, sides, and sauces. Veggies and vegans are well catered for.

01273 900384; thechillipickle.com

Street food market, Brighton

A colourful, good quality gaggle of street food vendors offer a range of cuisines from around the world at this weekly market, including Japanese, Venezuelan, and Middle Eastern delights. Every Friday at Brighthelm garden.

streetdiner.co.uk

Pizza van, various villages

The gourmet bus Pizza Amore calls every week at Barcombe (Monday), Ringmer (Tuesday) and East Hoathly (Wednesday) to stone-bake pizzas in its clay oven. The tasty menu includes the Harvest Pumpkin, which has a topping of squash, feta and rosemary.

01323 811141; woodfired-pizza-amore.co.uk

Street food markets, Horsham

Fantastic markets organised by Food Rocks, this collection of street food vendors offers you French crepes, Caribbean food, Vietnamese dishes, Thai cuisine, and more. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Carfax.

07899 753352; horshammarkets.co.uk

Fish and chips, Copthorne and other villages

Enjoy fish and chips by McSmith’s every Friday evening at Olivers Coffee & Wine in Copthorne, near Crawley – either eat in, or take away. Olivers offers a selection of beers and wines. The McSmith’s van also stops at several other villages, including Warnham, Wisborough Green, Barns Green, Slinfold and Rudgwick.

07715 663404; mcsmithsfishandchips.co.uk

Japanese bento boxes, Brighton

Okinami serves delicious Japanese food in their New Road restaurant or to take away. Enjoy soba noodles; otsumami (Japanese tapas); sushi; or a bento (Japanese takeaway box) of rice, salad, pickles, sushi rolls, and sauces with tofu, chicken, or salmon.

01273 773777; okinami.com

Pizza bus, various locations

Mark the calendar – the Pizza Oven bus calls at towns and villages across Sussex (including Petworth, Storrington and Steyning) baking wood-fired pizzas in a clay oven.

thepizzaoven.co.uk

Pies, Bognor Regis, Rustington and Chichester

Turner’s Pies offer award-winning hearty creations across three Sussex locations, including steak and ale, mushroom and asparagus, and chicken and ham. Enjoy them in a takeaway box with mash, mushy peas and gravy.

turnerspies.co.uk

Fish and chips, Chichester

Enjoy a traditional parcel of fish and chips or choose from kebabs, scampi, fishcakes, calamari, pies, burgers, and sausages from La Fish in The Hornet. Gluten-free options are available.

01243 775454; lafish.co.uk

Street food vans, Midhurst

The retro Coco vans serve delicious street eats and are available for hire at private functions, such as weddings, across Sussex. They can also be found cooking up burritos, tacos, noodles and other street food, at local events, such as the Cowdray Polo.

01730 819977; cocodining.co.uk

French crêpes, Storrington and Steyning

The Crêperie Oui van will soon be stopping at a series of Sussex villages to serve up delicious pancakes made with organic, free-range produce, including gluten-free savoury galettes (such as ham, cheese and roasted garlic) and sweet crêpes (such as amaretto, roasted nuts, coconut and vanilla).

01273 202 896; thefrenchrevolution.net

Street food, Chichester

Not your average roadside cafe, The Pass Street Food Cafe on the Chichester bypass serves hand-pressed burgers and gourmet delights, such as warm Cuban sandwiches, omelette breakfasts, and seared tuna with salsa.

www.facebook.com/ThepasscafeChichester

Tapas, Worthing

Enjoy small plates of light bites Spanish-style at Pinchos y Tapas in Graham Road. The tapas restaurant serves up delicious patatas bravas, tortilla, stuffed peppers, chorizo, calamari, and more. Wash it all down with a glass of Rioja.

01903 200665; pinchosytapas.co.uk