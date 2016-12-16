CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

19 places for light bites and street food in Sussex

09:58 15 November 2016

Street Diner Brighton

Street Diner Brighton

Archant

Grabbing something quick to eat doesn’t have to mean compromising on flavour. Hazel Sillver presents some of the best light bites and street food across Sussex

Fish and chips, Eastbourne

Award-winning sit in or take away chippy The Trident in Albert Parade has the usual options of fish, chips, and mushy peas as well as sausage, pies, burgers, and jacket potatoes. Gluten-free batter is available, and tastes great.

01323 416622; tridentfishrestaurant.co.uk

Pizza, Lewes

The Hearth in Eastgate Street serves traditional Neapolitan pizzas made with sourdough and baked in a wood-fired oven. Customers can eat in the pizzeria or order home delivery. They also host masterclasses for children and adults.

01273 470755; thehearth.co

Pie and mash, Eastbourne

Comfort food at its best: good old-fashioned hearty pie and mash, served with eels and liquor from Seaside Pie and Mash in Seaside Road. Reassuringly traditional and reasonably priced, this gem has no frills, friendly service, and you can eat in or take away.

07514 088 477; seasidepieandmash.com

Pizza van, various villages

Offering tasty pizzas made to order in a wood-fired oven, the Pizza Cucina van visits several Sussex villages each week, including Ticehurst, Mayfield, Hartfield, and Buxted. Gluten-free bases are available if pre-ordered.

07528 630377; pizzacucina.info

Noodles, Eastbourne

Modelled upon the ramen bars of Japan, and the noodle kitchens of China, the eat in or take away Yummy Noodle Bar in the Enterprise Shopping Centre, Station Parade, offers oriental street food inspired by Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, China, and Thailand. Fish is sustainably sourced.

01323 639800; yummynoodlebar.co.uk

Tapas, Hastings

You can eat as little or as much as you like at Seed in George Street – this stylish venue serves small plates of delicious tapas, such as meatballs, garlic prawns and stuffed aubergine. Wash it all down with cocktails and enjoy the late-night music performances.

01424 429221; seedhastings.co.uk

Indian street food, Brighton

The Chilli Pickle in Jubilee Street offers delicious, interesting Indian street-style food in its restaurant and as lunch or evening take away. Tasty street eats on offer include wonderful dosas (crispy rice pancakes). Inspired by Indian railway cuisine there’s a fun Railway Tray filled with different dishes, sides, and sauces. Veggies and vegans are well catered for.

01273 900384; thechillipickle.com

Street food market, Brighton

A colourful, good quality gaggle of street food vendors offer a range of cuisines from around the world at this weekly market, including Japanese, Venezuelan, and Middle Eastern delights. Every Friday at Brighthelm garden.

streetdiner.co.uk

Pizza van, various villages

The gourmet bus Pizza Amore calls every week at Barcombe (Monday), Ringmer (Tuesday) and East Hoathly (Wednesday) to stone-bake pizzas in its clay oven. The tasty menu includes the Harvest Pumpkin, which has a topping of squash, feta and rosemary.

01323 811141; woodfired-pizza-amore.co.uk

Street food markets, Horsham

Fantastic markets organised by Food Rocks, this collection of street food vendors offers you French crepes, Caribbean food, Vietnamese dishes, Thai cuisine, and more. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Carfax.

07899 753352; horshammarkets.co.uk

Fish and chips, Copthorne and other villages

Enjoy fish and chips by McSmith’s every Friday evening at Olivers Coffee & Wine in Copthorne, near Crawley – either eat in, or take away. Olivers offers a selection of beers and wines. The McSmith’s van also stops at several other villages, including Warnham, Wisborough Green, Barns Green, Slinfold and Rudgwick.

07715 663404; mcsmithsfishandchips.co.uk

Japanese bento boxes, Brighton

Okinami serves delicious Japanese food in their New Road restaurant or to take away. Enjoy soba noodles; otsumami (Japanese tapas); sushi; or a bento (Japanese takeaway box) of rice, salad, pickles, sushi rolls, and sauces with tofu, chicken, or salmon.

01273 773777; okinami.com

Pizza bus, various locations

Mark the calendar – the Pizza Oven bus calls at towns and villages across Sussex (including Petworth, Storrington and Steyning) baking wood-fired pizzas in a clay oven.

thepizzaoven.co.uk

Pies, Bognor Regis, Rustington and Chichester

Turner’s Pies offer award-winning hearty creations across three Sussex locations, including steak and ale, mushroom and asparagus, and chicken and ham. Enjoy them in a takeaway box with mash, mushy peas and gravy.

turnerspies.co.uk

Fish and chips, Chichester

Enjoy a traditional parcel of fish and chips or choose from kebabs, scampi, fishcakes, calamari, pies, burgers, and sausages from La Fish in The Hornet. Gluten-free options are available.

01243 775454; lafish.co.uk

Street food vans, Midhurst

The retro Coco vans serve delicious street eats and are available for hire at private functions, such as weddings, across Sussex. They can also be found cooking up burritos, tacos, noodles and other street food, at local events, such as the Cowdray Polo.

01730 819977; cocodining.co.uk

French crêpes, Storrington and Steyning

The Crêperie Oui van will soon be stopping at a series of Sussex villages to serve up delicious pancakes made with organic, free-range produce, including gluten-free savoury galettes (such as ham, cheese and roasted garlic) and sweet crêpes (such as amaretto, roasted nuts, coconut and vanilla).

01273 202 896; thefrenchrevolution.net

Street food, Chichester

Not your average roadside cafe, The Pass Street Food Cafe on the Chichester bypass serves hand-pressed burgers and gourmet delights, such as warm Cuban sandwiches, omelette breakfasts, and seared tuna with salsa.

www.facebook.com/ThepasscafeChichester

Tapas, Worthing

Enjoy small plates of light bites Spanish-style at Pinchos y Tapas in Graham Road. The tapas restaurant serves up delicious patatas bravas, tortilla, stuffed peppers, chorizo, calamari, and more. Wash it all down with a glass of Rioja.

01903 200665; pinchosytapas.co.uk

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Food & Drink

Eating out in Sussex - best restaurants

Tue, 15:39
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you’re looking for fine dining, pub food, a romantic meal for 2 or a taste of something from further afield, eating out in Sussex really has something for everyone. Here’s our guide to the best local restaurants and pubs

Read more

5 of the best cocktail bars in Sussex

Tue, 15:37
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Not having a dry January? Now’s the time for cocktails without the queues. Words by Harry Maddock

Read more

Recipe: Tomato, lentil and coriander soup

Friday, December 16, 2016

Tomato soup is a classic but adding the lentils and spices makes this recipe a real winner says clean-eating columnist Nourishing Amelia

Read more

New restaurant at Goodwood bringing the farm to the forefront

Friday, December 16, 2016
John Hearn, Tim Hassell and Darron Bunn

Goodwood has long been associated with fast cars and horse-racing. But now a triumvirate of experts are bringing the farm to the forefront with a brand new restaurant, as Duncan Hall finds out

Read more

11 tasty tipples to accompany your Christmas meal

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
TOP ROW: Cave des Vignerons de Chablis Premier Cru Fourchaume, Burgundy, France. £34.99 from Waitrose | Bolney Estate Pinot Noir Sussex £15.99  available in 23 branches of Waitrose | Kopke Reserve Tawny Port £10  available in 140 branches of Waitrose from 26 November for two weeks | Quinta do Vesuvio Vintage Port 2011, £61 from Waitrose | Wachenheimer Altenburg Riesling, Bürklin-Wolf 2014 from the Wine Society --------- BOTTOM ROW: Good Ordinary Claret from Berry Bros and Rudd | Mosel Reisling Kabinett, Selbach-Oster 2014 | Muscadet le Pallet 2014 from Majestic Wine | Old Winchester Hill Oeil de Perdrix from Naked Wines | Sainsburys 12-year-old sweet Pedro Ximenez from Taste The Difference range | Sancerre Rouge Les Champs Clos Pinot Noir available in Sainsburys

Wine expert Jilly Goolden heads to the high street for the best tipples to accompany the festive feast

Read more

5 of the best burgers in Sussex

Monday, December 12, 2016
Five Guys, Brighton

The UK’s mania for burgers shows no signs of abating and Sussex is no exception. Harry Maddock picks some favourites

Read more

Some of the best farm shops in Sussex

Friday, December 9, 2016
Inside Orchard Farm Shop

We love to celebrate all things Sussex, so we’ve rounded up a few farm shops in the county where you can find a whole range of fantastic local produce.

Read more

6 quirky pubs and bars in Brighton

Thursday, December 1, 2016 George Pugh | Research by Will Palmer | Editing by Martin Tvenning | Solent University
Hope & Ruin Launch Party (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0) via flic.kr/p/r8jTbW | drinkinbrighton.co.uk/hope-and-ruin

After scouring the city for the weird and wonderful, we have compiled a list of six quirky pubs and bars in Brighton.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search