Recipe: Tomato, lentil and coriander soup

Tomato soup is a classic but adding the lentils and spices makes this recipe a real winner says clean-eating columnist Nourishing Amelia

Lentils are an amazing food to add to any diet as they’re packed full of goodness that your mind and body will love.

Lentils are high in good quality protein, fibre, iron and magnesium, which makes them a heart-healthy food due to their ability to help lower cholesterol and decrease your chances of developing heart disease.

Lentils are a wonderful food for happiness too as they’re loaded with iron to fight fatigue and keep your energy levels up.

This nourishing soup also contains turmeric, ground coriander and ground cumin – delicious spices that contain anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatories which are vital for a healthy, happy body.

This soup is so easy to make, as there is no blender it leaves minimal washing up and the ingredients are inexpensive.

Ingredients (serves 4)

• 800ml vegetable stock

• 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

• 1 tbsp tomato puree

• 200g red lentils

• 1/2 red onion

• 2 cloves garlic

• 2 tsp turmeric

• 2 tsp ground coriander

• 1 tsp ground cumin

• 15g fresh coriander

• Salt and pepper

• 1 tbsp coconut oil (or olive oil)

Method

1. Rinse the lentils under cold water then add to a saucepan with 500ml water. Bring to the boil then reduce to a light simmer for 10 minutes, making sure to stir regularly. Drain, then put aside.

2. Make up your vegetable stock according to packet instructions.

3. Add the oil to a large saucepan on a low heat. Stir in the chopped red onion and all the spices.

4. After a minute add the crushed garlic, stir and let this cook for around 30 seconds.

5. Add the vegetable stock, tinned tomatoes, tomato puree and cooked lentils to the saucepan. Stir well then leave to cook on a medium heat for 20 minutes, stirring frequently.

6. Finely chop the fresh coriander and add to the saucepan along with a little salt and lots of black pepper. Let this cook for another 3-5 minutes before serving.