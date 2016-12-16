Recipe: Broccoli and cashew stir fry

Broccoli and cashew nut stir-fry. Photo by Nourishing Amelia Archant

Our clean-eating columnist Nourishing Amelia introduces one of her favourite plant-powered meals

Stir-fry is easy, delicious, nourishing and versatile. There are so many variations of stir-fry but this broccoli and cashew dish is by far my favourite. All the flavours combined together are mouth-wateringly delicious; the meal is wonderfully satisfying and will make your body feel energised, glowing and bursting with goodness.

Broccoli is one of the most nutrient-dense foods in the world and contains masses of immune-boosting vitamin C, plenty of vitamin K for healthy blood, lots of potassium and a good amount of fibre too. Cashews not only give a protein boost and a healthy dose of magnesium for bone, nerve and thyroid health, but they’re also packed with good fats which benefit the heart.

This wholesome, vegetarian meal is amazingly satisfying as it is but for an even heartier meal mix it up by adding tofu or chicken.

www.nourishingamelia.com

Ingredients (Serves two)

• 140g broccoli

• 60g cashews

• 160g red pepper

• 140g mushrooms

• 150g pak choi

• 2 cloves garlic

• 1 tsp cumin

• 1/2 tsp chilli flakes

• 1 tsp miso paste

• 2 tbsp tamari

• 1 tbsp tahini

• Black pepper

• Olive oil for cooking

• 200g noodles (I recommend brown rice noodles)

Method

1. Cook the noodles as per packet instructions – they usually only take about 10 minutes in boiling water. Time them to be ready for the stir-fry. Give a quick rinse in cold water just before serving to stop them sticking together.

2. Add 1 tsp olive oil and 1 tbsp tamari to a wok or large frying pan over a low-medium heat. After a minute add the cashews and cook them for a couple of minutes, stirring regularly to avoid burning.

3. Once the nuts are golden brown remove from the heat and place onto kitchen paper to soak up the moisture.

4. Cut the pepper into thin strips, slice the mushrooms, cut the broccoli into florets and chop the pak choi ready for cooking.

5. Add 1 tbsp olive oil to the same pan over a medium heat, add the miso and crushed garlic. Heat for a minute before adding broccoli.

6. Let the broccoli cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring regularly, before adding the red pepper, chilli flakes, mushrooms, and cumin. Stir-fry for a few more minutes.

7. Add the pak choi, tahini, 1 tbsp tamari and lots of black pepper. Mix everything together so the vegetables are well-coated. Cook on low for a couple of minutes.

8. Serve alongside the noodles with the toasted cashews scattered on top.