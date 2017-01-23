5 of the best chocolatiers in Sussex

Cocoa Loco truffles Archant

There’s no shortage of Sussex-based confectioners to call on if your Valentine has a sweet tooth…

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cocoa Loco

If you’re a double award winner at the 2016 Celebration of Sussex Life Awards, you’ve got to be doing something right. Rory and Sarah Payne, the couple behind this café and chocolate shop in Horsham, are passionate about all things organic and Fairtrade. They offer a range of hot chocolates, milkshakes and coffee along with their brownies, cakes and cookies. Their online shop stocks a mouth-watering array of chocolate-based items perfect for gifts or a treat for yourself.

Swan Walk Shopping Centre, Horsham; 01403 865687

Montezuma’s

Run by another couple with an enthusiasm for Fairtrade and ethical business practices, Helen and Simon Pattinson. In 2000 a trip to South America, which saw them camp on a cocoa plantation, inspired them to start a chocolate business in the UK. Montezuma’s has stores in Brighton and Chichester and supplies Waitrose and shops beyond Sussex. From chocolate bars to truffles there is something for every occasion, even a chocolate lager produced with Hogs Back Brewery.

Duke Street Brighton; East Street, Chichester; 01273 324979 or 01243 537385

Audrey’s Chocolates

Dating back to 1961, Audrey’s Chocolates are veterans of the business. The chocolate is produced using a very slow melting process, giving a unique taste which you’re unlikely to find anywhere else. With the shop and production all housed in a four-storey Georgian house in Hove, the products have a really homemade feel. There’s plenty of choice too, with everything from chocolate peppermints and fondant creams to flavoured bars and a great range of gift products.

Holland Road, Hove; 01273 735561

Cocoa La Velvet

The produce at this Hastings-based chocolatier is made from premium ingredients which results in fine chocolate, fudge and a range of other confectionary. Cocoa La Velvet also specialise in hampers and gift boxes making them a vital place to check out if you’re looking for something for a loved one this Valentine’s Day. They also offer bespoke wedding favours; something to consider if a certain question is popped this Valentine’s Day.

16 Marine Parade, Hastings; 01424 435874

Choccywoccydoodah

Choccywoccydoodah, with stores in Brighton and London, is famous for unique handmade designs and even featured on their own TV series completing commissions for Whoopi Goldberg and Jackie Collins. From chocolate bulldogs and dachshunds to assorted truffles and chocolate moustaches, a quirky selection is available. They also offer a bespoke cakes for weddings and birthdays. Head upstairs to Bar Du Chocolat, to enjoy a few sweet treats and a drink.

Meeting House Lane, Brighton; 01273 329462

More…

• 5 of the best burgers in Sussex - The UK’s mania for burgers shows no signs of abating and Sussex is no exception.

• 5 of the best cocktail bars in Sussex - Not having a dry January? Now’s the time for cocktails without the queues.