Drink gifts to give this Christmas

The Aperol and Prosecco gift box Archant

Wine writer Jilly Goolden shares her top tipples for seasonal boozy presents

I want to help. That is my mission in life! And today, I want to shed a little ray of light on some real Christmas crackers of splendidly original booze-related gifts.

Shopping in November there is time to give a pre-Christmas present which will give hours of amusement: 24 wee nips of marvellously iconic malt whiskies delivered in the shape of an advent calendar, each concealed behind a numbered door. Every 3cl nip is in a wax-sealed dram. Such a brilliant way to try out a very wide range of whiskies even the ardent enthusiast never dreamed of. Drinks by the Dram Whisky Advent Calendar is £160, available online from WaitroseGifts.com.

A hamper may seem a tad trad and predictable, but I’ve discovered a delightfully unusual variation on the theme at L’Isola Buona, an Aladdin’s cave of Sardinian delicacies in Bridge Industrial Estate, Newhaven. Cork trees grow abundantly in Sardinia and their bark can be hand-fashioned into attractive and functional serving platters, typically leaf-shaped. The cork platters make an inspired present on their own, starting from £12.50, but can also be laden with treats from the deli such as exotic smoked fish, organic charcuterie, wine, pasta and Torrone, delicious honey-sweetened nougat. You can enjoy a coffee in the cafe while the hamper is being made up and finished with cellophane wrapped with festive sparkles and ribbons. Cork leaf hamper prices are from £25 to £75.

Another Sussex cornucopia of deliciousness is the English Wine Centre at Alfriston Road in Berwick. English wines galore crowd the shelves, but one little unexpected gem which is ideal as an unusual Christmas present is Sloe Ruby (£22.90). It is essentially port beefed up with a little sloe-infused London gin in a hip flask-shaped bottle. The Yorkshire-based genius behind Sloemotion, the company which makes Sloe Ruby, is a conservationist and ecologist farmer who, with like-minded neighbours, allowed his hedgerows to grow to nurture wildlife so encouraging abundant crops of sloes. This velvety liqueur, made using the hand-harvested sloes, has elements of cherry and plum. It is perfect after a meal beside the fire, or as an unusual partner for cheese. Diversification at is most creative and delicious!

I love Aperol, and in particular Aperol spritz (Aperol and Prosecco), which is a bevy for just about any time during the festivities and a thoroughly unusual present. A gift box that contains a bottle each of Aperol and Prosecco, two bottles of Fever Tree Light Soda, oranges and Nocellara del Belice olives is a must on the Christmas list. Order online from shop.diforti.com, by phone 02033 756266 or email orders@diforti.com.

Rather than a parcel tied up with a bow, an experience is a versatile present which can be given as a voucher and cashed in whenever the recipient likes. A fun day out in Sussex can be had in my Wine Room, entailing five hours of tasting, eating, drinking, gentle information and jollity at home with me in Ashdown Forest. Details on jillygoolden.com or phone 01342 822251, £125 per person although there is a 15 per cent discount offered by quoting Sussex Life.

Another is a day at an English vineyard. Bluebell Vineyard Estates, based at Furner’s Green near Sheffield Park, offers a blending workshop which gives the opportunity to be a winemaker for the day experimenting with creating a unique sparkling wine blend. Vouchers for the experience cost £35 per person including lunch and a wine tasting. Email wineinfo@bluebellvineyard.co.uk for more information or to purchase a voucher. Further information can be found at www.bluebellvineyard.co.uk.