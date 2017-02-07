Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2017 - Vote now

6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

11:35 13 February 2017

The Celebration of Sussex Awards are back and this year they are even bigger, better and more celebratory. We’re pleased to announce this year’s categories – hurry and vote for your favourites to ensure they have a seat at the table for the black tie ceremony, held on 28 September at the Hilton Brighton Metropole

Click here to find out more about the awards. With thanks to headline sponsor Pressleys. 

Click on the categories below to vote

Green Company of the Year

• Sponsored by Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex

Entertainment Venue of the Year

Services to the Community

• Sponsored by Nuffield Heath Brighton Hospital

Spa of the Year

Farm Shop of the Year

• Sponsored by Great Walstead

Sussex Life Hero

• Sponsored by Pressleys Jewellers

Food and Drink Innovation of the Year

Festival of the Year

Outstanding Customer Service

Sussex Visitor Attraction

• Sponsored by Seaford College

Pub of the Year

High Street Hero

Restaurant of the Year

• Sponsored by Nepcote Financial

Hotelier of the Year

• Sponsored by Rathfinny

Best Family Dining

Tea/Coffee Shop of the Year

Newcomer of the Year

• Sponsored by The Paint Pot

