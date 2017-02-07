Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2017 - Vote now

The Celebration of Sussex Awards are back and this year they are even bigger, better and more celebratory. We’re pleased to announce this year’s categories – hurry and vote for your favourites to ensure they have a seat at the table for the black tie ceremony, held on 28 September at the Hilton Brighton Metropole

Green Company of the Year

• Sponsored by Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex

Entertainment Venue of the Year

Services to the Community

• Sponsored by Nuffield Heath Brighton Hospital

Spa of the Year

Farm Shop of the Year

• Sponsored by Great Walstead

Sussex Life Hero

• Sponsored by Pressleys Jewellers

Food and Drink Innovation of the Year

Festival of the Year

Outstanding Customer Service

Sussex Visitor Attraction

• Sponsored by Seaford College

Pub of the Year

High Street Hero

Restaurant of the Year

• Sponsored by Nepcote Financial

Hotelier of the Year

• Sponsored by Rathfinny

Best Family Dining

Tea/Coffee Shop of the Year

Newcomer of the Year

• Sponsored by The Paint Pot