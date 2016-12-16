Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Tea/Coffee Shop of the Year

We go to tea and coffee shops for the atmosphere, the service, the quality of the food and drink on offer, and of course the friendly faces that we see there

And the winner is…

• Cocoa Loco, West Grinstead

“We were completely overwhelmed to have won two awards, especially against such stiff competition. We had lots of people coming in to congratulate us the following day and we are still on a real high.”

Highly commended:

• Sabrina’s Sweet Things, Handcross

• Baked, Worthing

Sponsored by Bella Vou

