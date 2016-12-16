Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Sussex Visitor Attraction

We all know of at least one place in Sussex that we love to show off about to those unlucky enough to live elsewhere. We have dozens of iconic properties landmarks and attractions here

And the winner is…

• Gaston Farm, Slindon

“Well, what an amazing evening it was! We had a wonderful time made even better by winning our category. It feels wonderful to have our hard work recognised, and lovely to know that our visitors enjoy their time here at the farm. A big thank you to all our volunteers who make it happen.”

Highly commended:

• Arundel Wetlands Centre

• West Dean Gardens, Chichester

Sponsored by Seaford College

