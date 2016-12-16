Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Sussex Life Hero
09:00 07 October 2016
Archant
This category celebrates those who make a tangible difference to the lives of people here in Sussex. This will be someone active in local charities or voluntary service who deserves recognition for their endeavours.
And the winner is…
• Professor Douglas Chamberlain CBE KSG
Sponsored by Pressleys Jewellers
Click here to return to our list of 2016 winners!
Were you at the awards night? Tweet us your pictures @SussexLifeMag with the hashtag #CSLA.
Click here to take a look back at the 2015 winners.