Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Sussex Life Hero

Professor Douglas Chamberlain CBE KSG Archant

This category celebrates those who make a tangible difference to the lives of people here in Sussex. This will be someone active in local charities or voluntary service who deserves recognition for their endeavours.

And the winner is…

• Professor Douglas Chamberlain CBE KSG

Sponsored by Pressleys Jewellers

