Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Spa of the Year
09:00 07 October 2016
Archant
With the frantic pace of the modern digital age sometimes we all need some me-time. This spa is the perfect place to do just that. A real haven with beautiful décor and a tranquil atmosphere, quality and professionalism of treatments
And the winner is…
“The news has lifted team spirit and motivation. The evening was the perfect way to meet other local companies and chat to others about our own offerings.”
Highly commended:
• Park House Hotel PH2O Spa, Bepton
• Alexander House Utopia Spa, Turners Hill
Sponsored by Cuckfield Bathrooms
