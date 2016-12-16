Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Spa of the Year

Bailiffscourt Spa Archant

With the frantic pace of the modern digital age sometimes we all need some me-time. This spa is the perfect place to do just that. A real haven with beautiful décor and a tranquil atmosphere, quality and professionalism of treatments

And the winner is…

• Bailiffscourt Spa, Climping

“The news has lifted team spirit and motivation. The evening was the perfect way to meet other local companies and chat to others about our own offerings.”

Highly commended:

• Park House Hotel PH2O Spa, Bepton

• Alexander House Utopia Spa, Turners Hill

Sponsored by Cuckfield Bathrooms

