Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Services to the Community

This person, company or organisation has local interests at heart and does a tremendous amount of good for their local area.

And the winner is…

• Emmaus Brighton & Hove

“Companions and staff at Emmaus are very proud to be winners of the award. Retail manager Andy and companion Nicky were delighted to receive the award. Nicky said she nearly cried, it was an amazing night. The best feeling ever.”

Highly commended:

• Pevensey Volunteers

• Fareshare Sussex

Sponsored by Melrose Care

