Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Services to the Community
09:00 07 October 2016
This person, company or organisation has local interests at heart and does a tremendous amount of good for their local area.
And the winner is…
“Companions and staff at Emmaus are very proud to be winners of the award. Retail manager Andy and companion Nicky were delighted to receive the award. Nicky said she nearly cried, it was an amazing night. The best feeling ever.”
Highly commended:
Sponsored by Melrose Care
