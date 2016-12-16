Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Restaurant of the Year

The Gallivant Archant

Sussex is blessed with fantastic restaurants. Perhaps it was the local endeavour just around the corner that produces simple dishes but does them really well, has a great atmosphere and fantastic service.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016 Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016

And the winner is…

• The Gallivant, Rye

“Very humbled that so many of our guests think we are the best restaurant in Sussex, it makes all the hard by the team at the Gallivant and our local suppliers worth it.”

Highly commended:

• Field and Fork, Chichester

• Seven Fish, Midhurst

Sponsored by Nepcote Financial

Click here to return to our list of 2016 winners!

Were you at the awards night? Tweet us your pictures @SussexLifeMag with the hashtag #CSLA.

Click here to take a look back at the 2015 winners.