Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Outstanding Customer Service
09:00 07 October 2016
Archant
Nothing makes a business stand out more than excellent customer service, no matter the size of the company in question. It could be a maitre’d, a hotelier, or a cashier at the local pet shop
And the winner is…
• Billy’s on the Road, Billingshurst
Highly commended:
• The Serious Sandwich, Chichester
• Russell’s Garden Centre Cafe, Birdham
Sponsored by Cornerstone Environments
Click here to return to our list of 2016 winners!
Were you at the awards night? Tweet us your pictures @SussexLifeMag with the hashtag #CSLA.
Click here to take a look back at the 2015 winners.