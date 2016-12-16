Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Newcomer of the Year
09:00 07 October 2016
Archant
Our area is constantly evolving and moving with the times, with new businesses popping up on our high streets all the time. What’s new around you? A pub? A shop? A restaurant? This category was open to a company launched less than 18 months ago
And the winner is…
“We were very happy indeed to have won the award. It is nice to have such positive feedback on what we’re doing and is a great energiser.”
Highly commended:
Sponsored by Paint Pot
Click here to return to our list of 2016 winners!
Were you at the awards night? Tweet us your pictures @SussexLifeMag with the hashtag #CSLA.
Click here to take a look back at the 2015 winners.