Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Newcomer of the Year

The Corner House Archant

Our area is constantly evolving and moving with the times, with new businesses popping up on our high streets all the time. What’s new around you? A pub? A shop? A restaurant? This category was open to a company launched less than 18 months ago

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016 Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016

And the winner is…

• The Corner House, Worthing

“We were very happy indeed to have won the award. It is nice to have such positive feedback on what we’re doing and is a great energiser.”

Highly commended:

• The Salt Room, Brighton

• Best of Sussex

Sponsored by Paint Pot

Click here to return to our list of 2016 winners!

Were you at the awards night? Tweet us your pictures @SussexLifeMag with the hashtag #CSLA.

Click here to take a look back at the 2015 winners.