Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Hotelier of the Year

Sascha Koehler Archant

The winner will have both passion and dedication for making sure their hotel runs smoothly, but that’s just the start. They take that extra step to provide a great service to customers and they know their local area like the back of their hand.

Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016 Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016

And the winner is…

• Sascha Koehler, Hilton Brighton Metropole

“On behalf of the entire team here at Hilton Brighton Metropole it feels great to be recognised for all the hard work we have put in over more than 12 months.”

Highly commended:

• Ian Noall & Paul Maltbe, Belle Tout Lighthouse

• Piers Vowles, Amberley Castle

Sponsored by Rathfinny

