Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Green Company of the Year

Green Company of the Year

We all want to ensure that Sussex is looked after and preserved in all its glorious beauty for generations to come. This company is environmentally friendly, sustainable and evangelical about issues affecting our countryside

And the winner is…

• Skyhouse Sussex, Lewes

“A month on, and we’re still feeling the excitement and great honour of winning the award. It is a victory for the green movement and we hope other businesses will join us in becoming more sustainable. What has really struck us is how genuinely delighted our guests are when they hear Skyhouse won.”

Highly commended:

• The Big Lemon, Brighton

• Hilton, Gatwick

Sponsored by 50 Cycles

