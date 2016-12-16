Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Food and Drink Innovation
09:00 07 October 2016
Archant
The winner of Food and Drink Innovation could be a beverage, a sweet treat or even something like an app.
And the winner is…
“It was an amazing evening, getting to know some of the other finalists over great food... but hearing our name being read out as a winner was an unexpected delight!”
Highly commended:
Sponsored by Covers Timber & Builders Merchants
Click here to return to our list of 2016 winners!
Were you at the awards night? Tweet us your pictures @SussexLifeMag with the hashtag #CSLA.
Click here to take a look back at the 2015 winners.