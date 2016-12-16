Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Food and Drink Innovation

Vice Puddings Archant

The winner of Food and Drink Innovation could be a beverage, a sweet treat or even something like an app.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016 Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016

And the winner is…

• Vice Puddings, Worthing

“It was an amazing evening, getting to know some of the other finalists over great food... but hearing our name being read out as a winner was an unexpected delight!”

Highly commended:

• Wobblegate, Bolney

• Auntie Val’s

Sponsored by Covers Timber & Builders Merchants

Click here to return to our list of 2016 winners!

Were you at the awards night? Tweet us your pictures @SussexLifeMag with the hashtag #CSLA.

Click here to take a look back at the 2015 winners.