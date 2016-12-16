Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Festival of the Year

There are festivals here that celebrate food, music, fashion – pretty much anything, in fact. The festival of the year must be a fantastic addition to the local area, involving and celebrating local people, accessible to all and drives footfall and revenue into the county.

And the winner is…

• Arundel Festival

“The Arundel Festival committee is very proud to have received the award for Festival of the Year at the Celebration of Sussex Life Awards. It is great recognition of the thousands of hours volunteers have worked to create the diverse 10-day extravaganza.”

Highly commended:

• Walled Garden Music Festival

• Westdean Chilli Fiesta

