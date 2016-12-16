Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Farm Shop of the Year

Tablehurst Farm Shop Archant

Here, provenance and knowledge are key to good customer service. Whether they are selling meat from their rare breed herd, honey from their own hives or homemade cheese, the winner must exemplify the field to fork philosophy

And the winner is…

• Tablehurst Farm Shop, Forest Row

“It feels fantastic and it’s a real boost for the staff who have worked so hard getting the shop to its current high standard. The award has already brought us in new customers ranging from London to Brighton.”

Highly commended:

• Cowdray Farm Shop, Easebourne

• Charlies Farm Shop, Bury

Sponsored by Covers Timber & Builders Merchants

