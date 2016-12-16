Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Entertainment Venue of the Year

When entertainment is done properly, it can bring you memories that will last a lifetime. This could be music, theatre, comedy or in fact any form of entertainment

Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016 Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016

And the winner is…

• Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham

“As a volunteer-run organisation, this award is a huge accolade. It demonstrates what can be achieved when a community comes together. We hope it will inspire others to visit and enjoy what we have to offer.”

Highly commended:

• Trading Boundaries, Uckfield

• Brighton Dome, Brighton

