Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Entertainment Venue of the Year
09:00 07 October 2016
When entertainment is done properly, it can bring you memories that will last a lifetime. This could be music, theatre, comedy or in fact any form of entertainment
And the winner is…
• Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham
“As a volunteer-run organisation, this award is a huge accolade. It demonstrates what can be achieved when a community comes together. We hope it will inspire others to visit and enjoy what we have to offer.”
Highly commended:
• Trading Boundaries, Uckfield
