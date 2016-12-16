CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Entertainment Venue of the Year

09:00 07 October 2016

Ropetackle Arts Centre

Ropetackle Arts Centre

Archant

When entertainment is done properly, it can bring you memories that will last a lifetime. This could be music, theatre, comedy or in fact any form of entertainment

Comment
Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016

And the winner is…

Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham

“As a volunteer-run organisation, this award is a huge accolade. It demonstrates what can be achieved when a community comes together. We hope it will inspire others to visit and enjoy what we have to offer.”

Highly commended:

Trading Boundaries, Uckfield

Brighton Dome, Brighton  

Sponsored by Belle Tout Lighthouse

Click here to return to our list of 2016 winners!

Were you at the awards night? Tweet us your pictures @SussexLifeMag with the hashtag #CSLA.

Click here to take a look back at the 2015 winners.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Food & Drink

Eating out in Sussex - best restaurants

Tue, 15:39
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you’re looking for fine dining, pub food, a romantic meal for 2 or a taste of something from further afield, eating out in Sussex really has something for everyone. Here’s our guide to the best local restaurants and pubs

Read more

5 of the best cocktail bars in Sussex

Tue, 15:37
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Not having a dry January? Now’s the time for cocktails without the queues. Words by Harry Maddock

Read more

Recipe: Tomato, lentil and coriander soup

Friday, December 16, 2016

Tomato soup is a classic but adding the lentils and spices makes this recipe a real winner says clean-eating columnist Nourishing Amelia

Read more

New restaurant at Goodwood bringing the farm to the forefront

Friday, December 16, 2016
John Hearn, Tim Hassell and Darron Bunn

Goodwood has long been associated with fast cars and horse-racing. But now a triumvirate of experts are bringing the farm to the forefront with a brand new restaurant, as Duncan Hall finds out

Read more

11 tasty tipples to accompany your Christmas meal

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
TOP ROW: Cave des Vignerons de Chablis Premier Cru Fourchaume, Burgundy, France. £34.99 from Waitrose | Bolney Estate Pinot Noir Sussex £15.99  available in 23 branches of Waitrose | Kopke Reserve Tawny Port £10  available in 140 branches of Waitrose from 26 November for two weeks | Quinta do Vesuvio Vintage Port 2011, £61 from Waitrose | Wachenheimer Altenburg Riesling, Bürklin-Wolf 2014 from the Wine Society --------- BOTTOM ROW: Good Ordinary Claret from Berry Bros and Rudd | Mosel Reisling Kabinett, Selbach-Oster 2014 | Muscadet le Pallet 2014 from Majestic Wine | Old Winchester Hill Oeil de Perdrix from Naked Wines | Sainsburys 12-year-old sweet Pedro Ximenez from Taste The Difference range | Sancerre Rouge Les Champs Clos Pinot Noir available in Sainsburys

Wine expert Jilly Goolden heads to the high street for the best tipples to accompany the festive feast

Read more

5 of the best burgers in Sussex

Monday, December 12, 2016
Five Guys, Brighton

The UK’s mania for burgers shows no signs of abating and Sussex is no exception. Harry Maddock picks some favourites

Read more

Some of the best farm shops in Sussex

Friday, December 9, 2016
Inside Orchard Farm Shop

We love to celebrate all things Sussex, so we’ve rounded up a few farm shops in the county where you can find a whole range of fantastic local produce.

Read more

6 quirky pubs and bars in Brighton

Thursday, December 1, 2016 George Pugh | Research by Will Palmer | Editing by Martin Tvenning | Solent University
Hope & Ruin Launch Party (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0) via flic.kr/p/r8jTbW | drinkinbrighton.co.uk/hope-and-ruin

After scouring the city for the weird and wonderful, we have compiled a list of six quirky pubs and bars in Brighton.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search