Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Best Family Dining

The Loft at Sparks Yard Archant

Getting the generations together around one table can present its challenges. The best family dining winner will welcome young and old alike, be able to cope with all sorts of dietary requirements and quite literally have something for everyone.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016 Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016

And the winner is…

• The Loft at Sparks Yard, Arundel

“Winning the award for a second year in a row has given the whole team a massive boost. We all feel really proud, we have so much to shout about to our customers, existing and new.”

Highly commended:

• Woodies Diner, Hove

• The Hummingbird, Shoreham

Sponsored by Colliers Kitchens

Click here to return to our list of 2016 winners!

Were you at the awards night? Tweet us your pictures @SussexLifeMag with the hashtag #CSLA.

Click here to take a look back at the 2015 winners.