Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2016: Best Family Dining
09:00 07 October 2016
Archant
Getting the generations together around one table can present its challenges. The best family dining winner will welcome young and old alike, be able to cope with all sorts of dietary requirements and quite literally have something for everyone.
And the winner is…
• The Loft at Sparks Yard, Arundel
“Winning the award for a second year in a row has given the whole team a massive boost. We all feel really proud, we have so much to shout about to our customers, existing and new.”
Highly commended:
Sponsored by Colliers Kitchens
