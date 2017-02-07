6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here
Ad Feature

Benguela Brasserie Now Open at Mannings Heath Golf Club & Wine Estate

16:36 23 February 2017

Benguela Brasserie

Benguela Brasserie

Archant

Be one of the first to try the Benguela Brasserie now open just outside of Horsham. It’s traditional food with a modern twist, delicious.

Comment

Set over 500 acres of exceptional natural beauty sits Mannings Heath Golf Club & Wine Estate. Paired with Benguela Cove Wine Estate in South Africa it is the UK’s very first and only combined golf and wine venue. Nestled deep in the heart of the Sussex countryside it boasts not only a golf course but a beautiful clubhouse dating back to the 17th Century. Having been lovingly restored over the last year, Mannings Heath is now delighted to announce the opening of its brand new restaurant, Benguela Brasserie.

The brand new restaurant has been decorated to incorporate their South African link, with beautiful ostrich leather seats, open log fire for those cold winter nights and stunning views out onto the golf course and surrounding English countryside. It transforms itself from an open, relaxed lunchtime dining setting to an intimate, sophisticated atmosphere in the evening.

Head here to book a table: http://www.bengueladining.com/sussex or call 01403 210228.

Benguela Brasserie, Hammerpond Road, Mannings Heath, Horsham, RH13 6PG - Follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Food & Drink

Ad Feature: Benguela Brasserie Now Open at Mannings Heath Golf Club & Wine Estate

Yesterday, 16:36

Be one of the first to try the Benguela Brasserie now open just outside of Horsham. It’s traditional food with a modern twist, delicious.

Read more

Some of the best farm shops in Sussex

Yesterday, 11:16

We love to celebrate all things Sussex, so we’ve rounded up a few farm shops in the county where you can find a whole range of fantastic local produce.

Read more

Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2017 - Vote now

Tue, 10:19

The Celebration of Sussex Awards are back and this year they are even bigger, better and more celebratory. We’re pleased to announce this year’s categories – hurry and vote for your favourites to ensure they have a seat at the table for the black tie ceremony, held on 28 September at the Hilton Brighton Metropole

Read more

18 of the best tea rooms in Sussex

Tue, 10:13

Treat yourself, family and friends to lunch and afternoon tea with a visit to one of these fantastic Sussex tea rooms.

Read more

Eating out in Sussex - best restaurants

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Whether you’re looking for fine dining, pub food, a romantic meal for 2 or a taste of something from further afield, eating out in Sussex really has something for everyone. Here’s our guide to the best local restaurants and pubs

Read more

Sunday lunch in Sussex: 14 of the best places to go

Friday, February 3, 2017

The best Sundays revolve around a hearty lunch with friends and family. Hazel Sillver suggests 14 of the best places to enjoy a Sunday roast around Sussex

Read more

5 of the best chocolatiers in Sussex

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 Harry Maddock

There’s no shortage of Sussex-based confectioners to call on if your Valentine has a sweet tooth…

Read more

Sussex at the peak of the craft beer explosion

Thursday, January 19, 2017

There is a beer for everyone – and anyone who says they don’t like beer hasn’t tried the right one yet. That’s the opinion of the people putting Sussex at the peak of the craft beer explosion, as Duncan Hall found out

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Free Downloads


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search