Benguela Brasserie Now Open at Mannings Heath Golf Club & Wine Estate

Benguela Brasserie Archant

Be one of the first to try the Benguela Brasserie now open just outside of Horsham. It’s traditional food with a modern twist, delicious.

Set over 500 acres of exceptional natural beauty sits Mannings Heath Golf Club & Wine Estate. Paired with Benguela Cove Wine Estate in South Africa it is the UK’s very first and only combined golf and wine venue. Nestled deep in the heart of the Sussex countryside it boasts not only a golf course but a beautiful clubhouse dating back to the 17th Century. Having been lovingly restored over the last year, Mannings Heath is now delighted to announce the opening of its brand new restaurant, Benguela Brasserie.

The brand new restaurant has been decorated to incorporate their South African link, with beautiful ostrich leather seats, open log fire for those cold winter nights and stunning views out onto the golf course and surrounding English countryside. It transforms itself from an open, relaxed lunchtime dining setting to an intimate, sophisticated atmosphere in the evening.

Head here to book a table: http://www.bengueladining.com/sussex or call 01403 210228.

Benguela Brasserie, Hammerpond Road, Mannings Heath, Horsham, RH13 6PG - Follow them on Facebook and Twitter.