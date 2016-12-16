CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

6 quirky pubs and bars in Brighton

17:07 01 December 2016

George Pugh | Research by Will Palmer | Editing by Martin Tvenning | Solent University

Hope & Ruin Launch Party (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0) via flic.kr/p/r8jTbW | drinkinbrighton.co.uk/hope-and-ruin

Archant

After scouring the city for the weird and wonderful, we have compiled a list of six quirky pubs and bars in Brighton.

Dead Wax Social

A retro bar mainly focused on the style and music of the 1950s with a punk décor to match, Dead Wax Social offers a range of handmade pizzas that cater to both vegetarians and vegans, as well as any meat lover; they also serve craft beers on tap. Even with the retro theme, the most notable quirk of the bar is undoubtedly the music, playing only vinyl records so as to add a little flourish and style as well as keeping continuity with their nostalgic atmosphere.

18A Bond Street, BN1 1RD; www.deadwaxsocial.pub

The Yellow Book

The décor and atmosphere of The Yellow Book feels like an amalgamation of science fiction ideas mixed with the aesthetic and style of the nineteenth century steam era. This mixture of styles into a sub-genre is undoubtedly quirky, but it doesn’t end there. Rather than have to cook their own food and be restricted to a set menu, The Yellow Book allows its customers to order food from anywhere in the area and then provide them with plates, cutlery and napkins. To top it off, they even wash up afterwards. A truly unique bar well worthy of a visit if you’re in the area.

3 York Place, BN1 4GU; www.yellowbookbrighton.com

The Mesmerist

With a nifty 50s atmosphere and décor, including a retro photo booth, jazz bands for entertainment and delicious food, The Mesmerist has a lot to offer. There is a selection of craft beers to choose from as well as a plethora of quirky meals to enjoy, including ‘Truffle Mac n’ Cheese Bites’ and ‘Hallouminati dippers’. The Mesmerist is only a minute’s walk from the beach, so why not enjoy a stroll along Brighton’s famous seafront after your visit.

1-5 Prince Albert Street, BN1 1HE; www.mesmerist.pub

The Hope & Ruin

A hub of Brighton’s culture, this restaurant formerly named ‘The Hope’ offers both great food and a lively atmosphere. The décor could be described as alternate fifties, with half caravans, strange clown statues and fairy lights dotted around, giving the restaurant a quirky carnival atmosphere. The Hope & Ruin is also home to some of the most exciting vegetarian and vegan food around, thanks to local catering company ‘Beelzebab’, with options such as poutine, currywurst and ‘fooled’ pork fries. The restaurant is also one of the best places in Brighton to catch the most talented local musicians.

11-12 Queens Road, BN1 3WA; www.hope.pub

Tempest Inn

This unique setting at the Tempest Inn is designed to make the diners feel like they are eating in the depths of a cave, with the walls textured and shaped to resemble the glistening rock face of a hollow. The ‘cave’ is illuminated by the candlelight from the tables which truly gives the pub a magical feel. The Tempest Inn is located just off Brighton beach and therefore the menu is focused mainly on seafood, there are still vegetarian options available however.

159-161 King’s Road, BN1 1NB; www.tempest.pub

Proud Cabaret

If you’re looking to take your dining experience in Brighton to a whole new level, in terms of quality of food, drink and entertainment, then look no further. Elegant and rich food accompanied by performance driven entertainment will make you feel like you’ve been whisked back to the golden age of cabaret. That’s not all, you also get to enjoy all of this inside an authentic cabaret theatre. So, dinner, drinks and a show, what more could you ask for?

83 St George’s Road, BN2 1EF; proudcabaretbrighton.com

