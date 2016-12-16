5 of the best cocktail bars in Sussex

Not having a dry January? Now’s the time for cocktails without the queues. Words by Harry Maddock

The Grand, Brighton

The Grand is one of the city’s most iconic buildings and its newly designed and refurbished Victoria Terrace, Lounge and Bar offers beautiful sea views. There is a healthy roster of classics, from Cosmopolitan to Martini, taking in the Mojito and Mai Tai. Keep an eye out for bartender specials such as Flamingo Bay or Brighton Fizz. If you’re visiting for a bite to eat, the dessert cocktails are a must.

97-99 King’s Road, Brighton BN1 2FW

The Twisted Lemon, Brighton

Tucked away in the heart of Brighton is The Twisted Lemon serving a huge selection of cocktails, including its own quirky inventions. Due to its location, it’s the perfect spot for drinks after work or a catch up with friends in an unpretentious and unassuming environment. With its two floors of seating space and garden and patio area, the Twisted Lemon is buzzing all year round.

41 Middle Street, Brighton BN1 1AL

Mungo’s Bar, Horsham

With more than 60 cocktails on offer ranging from the Ungrateful Dead to the Monkey Brain, this bar just off East Street could keep you occupied for quite some time. Mungo’s is a lively venue with happy hour taking place on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday – there’s live music every first Thursday of the month. They cater well for groups with their cocktail masterclass too.

7-9 Park Place, Horsham RH12 1DF

Rocking Horse, Worthing

Rocking Horse has become hugely popular in its two-year history. The menu includes a good selection of drinks ranging from the genteel Royal Rosebud to the somewhat coarser Kick in the Butt. The bartenders mix a cocktail as though they were born to it. If you need to soak up the booze, Rocking Horse offers a few bar bites as well as a five-cheese cheeseboard served with onion chutney and crackers.

3 The Broadway. Brighton Road, Worthing BN11 3EG

The Olive & Vine, Midhurst

The bar area at The Olive & Vine offers an elegant setting in which to relax and enjoy a glass of something decadent. With a range of 15 cocktails on offer, as well as long drinks and mocktails, the selection is ample. For anyone who wants to make a full night of it, there is a light bites menu, offering small plates and platters, as well as a fuller main course menu.

North Street, Midhurst GU29 9DJ

