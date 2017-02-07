18 of the best tea rooms in Sussex

Treat yourself, family and friends to lunch and afternoon tea with a visit to one of these fantastic Sussex tea rooms.

Steyning Tea Rooms

Situated in a 500-year-old building in Steyning, this is a lovely place for fresh homemade scones and cakes with a cuppa. Why not take a visit to the heart of the South Downs National Park for a relaxing lunch in a village with historic buildings and beautiful scenery.

BN44 3YE | 01903 810103 | facebook.com/steyningtearooms

Badgers @ The Old Village Bakery, Alfriston

A tea room that serves a cup of tea poured from silver teapots into fine bone china cups. It is located in a 500-year-old building in Alfriston that was once the village bakery. Their homemade cakes and scones are made from organic free-range eggs and tables are decorated with fresh flowers.

BN26 5UG | 01323 871336 | www.badgersteahouse.com

Mrs Burton’s Licensed Restaurant and Tea Room, Battle

Found right next door to Battle Abbey, this tea room is traditionally English with a menu that caters for everyone’s dietary needs.

TN33 0AE | 01424 774204 | www.mrsburtons.co.uk

Cobbles Tea Room, Rye

The tea room nestled in the heart of the ancient Cinque Port town of Rye has been trading for over 50 years. They serve the finest teas from around the world with homemade cakes.

TN31 7EP | 07808 097551 | www.facebook.com/thecobblesrye

Coastguard Tearooms, Fairlight

Located near Hastings Country Park, this tearoom offers a large variety of homemade cakes to compliment your tea or coffee.

TN35 4AB | 01424 814131 | www.coastguardtearooms.co.uk

Belinda’s Tea Room, Arundel

This tea room is one of the oldest in Arundel serving morning coffees and cakes for over half a century. All food is made on site using traditional recipes and fresh local produce.

BN18 9DG | 01903 882977 | facebook.com/Belindas-Tea-Room

Lulamae’s, Arundel

Enjoy this tea room’s homemade cakes and fresh sandwiches in the centre of Arundel. Indulge in afternoon tea and enjoy their scones and cakes served on your own cake stand.

BN18 9AD | 01903 883495 | www.tripadvisor.co.uk

Highdown Tea Rooms, Worthing

Located next to the famous Highdown Chalk Gardens, the tea rooms serve traditional favourites made with locally sourced ingredients. Enjoy their scrumptious cakes or mouth-watering scones and take in some of the break taking views of the South Downs and the sea.

BN12 6FB | 01903 246984 | www.highdowntearooms.co.uk

Strawberry Fields, New House Farm, Faygate

Located in a renovated 16th century barn, this won Best Tea Room in the Celebration of Sussex Life Awards 2014. You will find a choice of locally baked cakes and cupcakes, sandwiches and breakfasts accompanied with a range of teas, coffees and soft drinks.

RH12 4RU | 01293 851890 | www.newhousefarmshop.co.uk

Ditchling Tea Room

Enjoy a spot of tea and homemade cakes in a beautiful tea room and charming courtyard that overlooks the South Downs. Their cakes, scones, breads, pizzas and pastries are made on site with locally sourced food.

BN6 8TS | 01273 842708 | www.ditchlingtearooms.com

High Beeches Tea Room and Tea Garden, Handcross

This tea room has established a reputation for serving home-cooked food, delicious teas and cakes. Indluge in afternoon tea where you will be served two rounds of sandwiches, two scones with jam and clotted cream, a selection of homemade cakes, a pot of tea for two or freshly ground coffee.

RH17 6HQ | 01444 400550 | www.highbeechestearoom.co.uk

Moonlight Cottage Tea Room & Garden, Cocking

Enjoy a traditional tea room and garden in a 200-year-old flint and brick cottage located at the foot of the South Downs. You will have a choice of delicious homemade cakes and strawberry cream teas complimented by their range of loose-leaf teas, freshly ground coffee and locally-sourced soft drinks.

GU29 0HN | 01730 813336 | www.moonlightcottage.co.uk

Fletcher’s House, Rye

Located right in front of St Mary’s Church, this tea room offers an extensive menu of home-cooked food that can cater for all dietary needs, including gluten free, dairy free and vegetarian options. Enjoy a cuppa and cake in the town that was once home to Jacobean playwright John Fletcher.

TN31 7LB | 01797 222227 | www.fletchershouse.co.uk

Tearooms at Chestnuts of Alfriston

A traditional English tea room located in the heart of Sussex where you can enjoy a variety of homemade cakes made from locally-sourced ingredients. Enjoy a slice of cake at this tea room where you will also find a choice of specialist teas, coffees, herbal and fruit infusions, soft drinks and fruit juices.

BN26 5TB | 01323 870959 | chestnutsalfriston.co.uk

The Buttery Café Tearooms at the Crypt, Chichester

Situated in a late 12th century building near the famous Clock Tower in Chichester, this tearoom is known for serving delicious breakfasts, lunches, homemade cakes and cream teas.

PO19 1EJ | 01243 537033 | www.thebuttery.org

Stanmer Park Tea Rooms, Brighton

Located within the outskirts of Brighton in the village of Stanmer, this tea room serves a variety of hot and cold meals, snacks and seasonal specialities complimented with a delicious range of coffees, teas and cold drinks.

BN1 9PZ | 01273 604041 | www.stanmerpark-tearooms.co.uk

Metrodeco, Brighton

A Brighton tea room offering homemade scones, preserves and clotted creams accompanied with a pot of their own blends of tea.

BN2 1JN | 01273 677243 | www.metro-deco.com

Robson’s of Lewes

Located in a town known for its bonfire night celebrations, this tea room is perfect for a meal with a choice of filled rolls, salads, jacket potatoes, or one of the homemade treats.

BN7 2LN | 01273 480654 | www.robsonsoflewes.co.uk

