Tanni Grey-Thompson opens new sports hall at St Andrew’s Prep

Archant

St Andrew’s Prep hosted a special ceremony to mark the official opening of its new state-of-the-art Sports Hall.

Opened by Paralympian, Crossbench Peer in the House of Lords, Speaker and Broadcaster Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE, DL, the multi-million pound Goodwin Sports Hall has further enhanced the sporting provision on the school site. The Mayor, Caroline Ansell MP, governors, parents, pupils and staff together with many other dignitaries associated with local sports clubs and organisations in the region were all on hand to celebrate the opening.

Once the silk ribbon had been cut, everyone entered the main hall and were captivated by Baroness Grey-Thompson’s inspirational talk about aiming high, focusing on one’s own effort and ambitions and not worrying about the capacity of others. Afterwards, a number of year groups demonstrated the variety of sports that will take place in the Sports Hall including: basketball, cricket, hockey, mini-tennis, and netball.

The Goodwin Sports Hall facilities comprise of a sports hall and dance studio as well as changing and first aid areas.