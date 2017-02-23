6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Seaford College enjoy a whole week of World Book Day activities

15:23 02 March 2017

Archant

Seaford College enjoyed a whole week of activities to celebrate World Book Day, capped off with the new Prep School Head, Alastair Brown, joining in with the costume efforts by dressing up as the famous red and white-striped explorer on World Book Day.

Pupils were set several challenges to complete throughout the week, such as reading as many different things as they could, from books to recipes. But the biggest challenge was for each pupil to produce their very own Top Trumps style character card. The task was simple – pick a character from a book, draw them, and then rank them in each of these key areas: Strength, Humour, Magic, and Brains.

Pupils worked on their cards all week and at the end of World Book Day the best were selected to form part of Seaford’s official book. The College is looking at having several packs professionally printed for pupils to use around the school.

Pupils also took their books with them to Forest School, for a spot of reading around the campfire.

On World Book Day the book shop was open for business, so the children could buy a World Book Day book with their £1 Book Token. Teachers ran a variety of reading activities in their classes throughout the day.

To mark the end of the week pupils brought books into school that they wished to swap and all were displayed. To purchase one of the books, pupils and staff donated 50p. All money raised will be donated to the Anthony Nolan Trust.

