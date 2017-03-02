6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Refurbished library for Lancing Prep at Worthing

16:12 07 March 2017

Archant

At a time when many school libraries are being closed, Lancing Prep at Worthing (LPW) is delighted to have a completely refurbished library for its pupils

It is a light, bright and fresh learning space with comfortable furniture, PC stations and, most importantly of all, an ever-growing and constantly changing selection of children’s books.

This has been achieved through the support of the Lancing Foundation and the new library is to be known as the Foundation Library. The library has been opened by children’s author, Philip Womack, who is himself a former pupil of Lancing College.

Heather Beeby is sure the Foundation Library will be a success with the children: “Our children love reading; our Drop Everything And Read initiative (DEAR) gives every pupil the opportunity to pick up a book during the school week. The Foundation Library may sometimes be silent and sometimes buzz with chatter about the exciting books and stories the children are reading. It will most certainly lie at the heart of our school and the education we provide for our pupils.”

