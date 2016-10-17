6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

New Headmaster for Great Walstead School

14:45 31 January 2017

Archant

The Family Woods Open Day (Saturday 25 March 2017) will give visitors the chance to chat with Chris Calvey who has been appointed to take over from the current Headmaster, Colin Baty, from September 2017.

Mr Calvey is currently Headmaster of a local Preparatory School where, over a period of ten years, he has successfully led a significant improvement in the quality and range of the education that the School provides to its children and has overseen a sizeable increase in the register. He has also been responsible for significant redevelopment of the School’s facilities of the sort that we are about to start at Great Walstead. Prior to this, Mr Calvey was the Deputy Head of Bishopsgate School in Surrey. He is a qualified ISI Inspector and has a BEd (Hons) from Westminster College, Oxford University. 

Chris Calvey’s story

Born in Zimbabwe, Chris arrived in the UK as a young boy. He worked in banking after leaving school and returned to education to complete a teaching degree at Westminster College, Oxford. Here he met his wife Nic, who currently teaches English and French at the local Prep School he leads. Chris’s first teaching job was at Feltonfleet School, Cobham, teaching Geography and Maths as well as running the boys’ and girls’ boarding houses with Nic. He moved to Bishopsgate School in Windsor as Deputy Head and Head of Boarding before taking on his first Headship at Ardingly College Prep School.

Chris’ educational philosophy is very much focused on treating each pupil as an individual who feels valued and safe in an environment where it is understood that learning can happen through making mistakes. 

www.greatwalstead.co.uk

More from Education

New Headmaster for Great Walstead School

14:45

The Family Woods Open Day (Saturday 25 March 2017) will give visitors the chance to chat with Chris Calvey who has been appointed to take over from the current Headmaster, Colin Baty, from September 2017.

Read more

Tanni Grey-Thompson opens new sports hall at St Andrew’s Prep

Monday, October 17, 2016

St Andrew’s Prep hosted a special ceremony to mark the official opening of its new state-of-the-art Sports Hall.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Education Magazine


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search