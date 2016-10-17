New Headmaster for Great Walstead School

Archant

The Family Woods Open Day (Saturday 25 March 2017) will give visitors the chance to chat with Chris Calvey who has been appointed to take over from the current Headmaster, Colin Baty, from September 2017.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Calvey is currently Headmaster of a local Preparatory School where, over a period of ten years, he has successfully led a significant improvement in the quality and range of the education that the School provides to its children and has overseen a sizeable increase in the register. He has also been responsible for significant redevelopment of the School’s facilities of the sort that we are about to start at Great Walstead. Prior to this, Mr Calvey was the Deputy Head of Bishopsgate School in Surrey. He is a qualified ISI Inspector and has a BEd (Hons) from Westminster College, Oxford University.

Chris Calvey’s story

Born in Zimbabwe, Chris arrived in the UK as a young boy. He worked in banking after leaving school and returned to education to complete a teaching degree at Westminster College, Oxford. Here he met his wife Nic, who currently teaches English and French at the local Prep School he leads. Chris’s first teaching job was at Feltonfleet School, Cobham, teaching Geography and Maths as well as running the boys’ and girls’ boarding houses with Nic. He moved to Bishopsgate School in Windsor as Deputy Head and Head of Boarding before taking on his first Headship at Ardingly College Prep School.

Chris’ educational philosophy is very much focused on treating each pupil as an individual who feels valued and safe in an environment where it is understood that learning can happen through making mistakes.

www.greatwalstead.co.uk