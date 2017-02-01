6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here

Lancing Prep at Worthing pupil is making history

17:07 23 February 2017

Archant

Keen historian and academic scholar Alex was entered for the prestigious annual Townsend-Warner History Prize competition and made the cut for the second stage of the competition.

The prize itself has a long history in the prep school world, having been established over 130 years ago. The first stage of the competition was entered by over 1,000 pupils nationwide and comprises 100 brief questions with a strong emphasis on British history. Alex was ranked 51st in the top 250 entries which takes him through to the second stage of the competition where he will choose essay style questions that will be marked according to his knowledge, analytical skill and historical imagination.

Head Heather Beeby is delighted that a Lancing Prep at Worthing pupil has done so well to reach the second half of the competition: “We aim to nurture a love of learning in all our pupils and this is just one example of how our vibrant school community is enriched by activities beyond the classroom. We are so proud of Alex and wish him the best of luck with the competition.”

More from Education

Lancing Prep at Worthing pupil is making history

Yesterday, 17:07

Keen historian and academic scholar Alex was entered for the prestigious annual Townsend-Warner History Prize competition and made the cut for the second stage of the competition.

Read more

Sussex head teachers on how their schools are equipping the next generation

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

As a new year dawns, we catch up with some of the county’s top educators to find out how they’re equipping the next generation for life beyond the school gates

Read more

New Headmaster for Great Walstead School

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

The Family Woods Open Day (Saturday 25 March 2017) will give visitors the chance to chat with Chris Calvey who has been appointed to take over from the current Headmaster, Colin Baty, from September 2017.

Read more

Tanni Grey-Thompson opens new sports hall at St Andrew’s Prep

Monday, October 17, 2016

St Andrew’s Prep hosted a special ceremony to mark the official opening of its new state-of-the-art Sports Hall.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Free Education Magazine


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search