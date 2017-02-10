6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here
Win an Astro Chrome lava lamp from Sussex Lighting

16:52 15 February 2017

Here is your chance to win a Mathmos Astro Chrome lava lamp from Sussex Lighting

Mathmos lava lamps have been in continuous British production for over 50 years. Recognised as twentieth century design classics.

Sussex Lighting are lighting and interiors specialists with a 2,500 square foot showroom in Horsham. They offer interior and exterior lighting, glassware, furnishings and art of the highest quality which are often unique, always exclusive and truly creative.

www.sussexlighting.co.uk

For your chance to win, simply send the answer to the following question, along with your contact details to competitions@sussexlife.co.uk.

What does LED stand for?

Competition closes on 31 March. Archant T&C’s apply.

