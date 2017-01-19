6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Sussex Life today click here
Ad Feature

WIN a two night Cornish coastal stay at The Greenbank Hotel in Falmouth

10:30 23 January 2017

The Greenbank Hotel in Falmouth

The Greenbank Hotel in Falmouth

Archant

Win a four star coastal stay for two nights at The Greenbank Hotel. This special prize also includes two cosy tipples in The Working Boat pub and a delicious Cornish cream tea to share

Comment

Located in the heart of Falmouth, The Greenbank is perfectly placed for strolling the palm-lined streets and sandy beaches of Cornwall’s favourite coastal town. Enjoy everything from world-class sailing and paddle boarding to kayaking and picnic boat trips – which can all be arranged for guests direct from the hotel’s quay.

Enjoy laidback luxury in your twin or double bedroom with breath-taking views over the harbour, and savour a hearty Cornish breakfast every morning. The Greenbank is the only hotel in the south west to boast its own quay and private pontoons – meaning guests can arrive by land or sea.

From wandering the town’s cobbled lanes to lounging on the hotel terrace – you’ll be captivated by Falmouth and what it has to offer. And at the end of the day, the plushest of rooms await. Whether it’s a lazy lie-in with breakfast in bed, a soothing spa treatment or long soak in your bath tub – there’s every excuse to retreat to this Cornish coastal hideaway.

For your chance to win this prize, please answer the following question...

In which year was The Greenbank originally built?

Click here to answer!

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Sussex Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Sussex Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Sussex Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Sussex Life

Ad Feature: WIN a two night Cornish coastal stay at The Greenbank Hotel in Falmouth

10:30
The Greenbank Hotel in Falmouth

Win a four star coastal stay for two nights at The Greenbank Hotel. This special prize also includes two cosy tipples in The Working Boat pub and a delicious Cornish cream tea to share

Read more

Eating out in Sussex - best restaurants

12:23
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you’re looking for fine dining, pub food, a romantic meal for 2 or a taste of something from further afield, eating out in Sussex really has something for everyone. Here’s our guide to the best local restaurants and pubs

Read more

Updated: Some of the best farm shops in Sussex

12:22
Sussex Produce Company

We love to celebrate all things Sussex, so we’ve rounded up a few farm shops in the county where you can find a whole range of fantastic local produce.

Read more

Sussex at the peak of the craft beer explosion

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Bedlam Brewery's five bottled beers: from left Porter, India Pale Ale, Pilsner, Benchmark and Golden Ale

There is a beer for everyone – and anyone who says they don’t like beer hasn’t tried the right one yet. That’s the opinion of the people putting Sussex at the peak of the craft beer explosion, as Duncan Hall found out

Read more

Dorit Oliver-Wolff tells her remarkable story of dancing, persecution and pop stardom

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Dorit today

As we remember the darkest period of European history on Holocaust Memorial Day (27 January), Eastbourne’s Dorit Oliver-Wolff tells Jenny Mark-Bell her remarkable story: from dancing in the Yugoslavian Royal Court, through persecution and poverty, to pop stardom

Read more

Mark Williams on Father Brown coming back to our screens and making the permanent move to Sussex

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Bunty (Emer Kenny), Father Brown (Mark Williams), Mrs McCarthy (Sorcha Cusack), Inspector Mallory (Jack Deam) and Sgt Goodfellow (John Burton)

Lewes-based Mark Williams worked with Glenn Close on 101 Dalmatians, achieved catchphrase status on The Fast Show and played Mr Weasley in the Harry Potter series. He’s back on our television series this month in a new series of Father Brown. Jack Watkins spoke to him about the period detective series

Read more

Sussex-based dog hotelier in search for Britain’s fattest dog

Thursday, January 19, 2017

House of Hugo dog hotelier Leon Towers is launching a nationwide hunt for Britain’s fattest dog.

Read more

Sussex Instagrams of the week

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Brighton by James Stringer (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0) via flic.kr/p/5bGGQw. Edited with addtext.com.

10 of the most beautiful, inspiring and simply stunning photos of Sussex shared on Instagram over the past week...

Read more

Sussex Life magazine February 2017 – out in shops and to buy online

Thursday, January 19, 2017
buyamag.co.uk/sussex

This edition of Sussex Life features all the local ingredients to make this month special

Read more

Ad Feature: Prestigious awards for Birtley House

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Care staff and teams from across the county were honoured at the recent Surrey Care Awards - the ‘Oscars’ for Care Staff, recognising the hard work and dedication of people working within a wide variety of adult social care.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Local Business Directory

Sussex's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search