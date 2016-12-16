Win a pair of tickets to Catch Me! (Attrape Moi) at Brighton Dome
16:43 04 November 2016
Archant
Circus sensation Catch Me! (Attrape Moi) is coming to Brighton Dome, the first performances in England by Quebec’s hottest new circus crew
High-flying, fearless and bags of fun; six performers will impress you with feats of skill (including some dramatic turns on a trampoline wall) in a crowd-pleasing display of athleticism and showmanship.
Expect twirling hoops, dancing diabolos, acrobats soaring through the air and much more from Flip FabriQue, Canada’s cool kids of circus.
For a chance to win, send your answer to the question below to competitions@sussexlife.co.uk.
Question: What was the name of the elephant who went to join the circus in the popular song?
T&C’s
• Entries close on 1 December
• Two pairs of tickets are up for grabs for the performance on Tuesday 27 December, 7.30pm