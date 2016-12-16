Sussex Life Landscape Painter of the Year 2016 competition

Across the Valley by Katie Whitbread, Chalk Gallery Lewes Archant

In association with Paint Out. Sponsored by Art Pantry.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Are you inspired by Sussex’s bucolic beauty? Love to have a chance to show your work in a gallery? Enter Sussex Life’s new competition to find the Landscape Painter of the Year 2016.

The competition is open to amateurs and professionals. This is your chance to show your work as well as win a cash prize of £250.

The prize

• A feature in Sussex Life focusing on you and your work

• A first prize of £250

To enter, send up to three images, including the title of each work, the medium and where it was painted and a brief biography of yourself to: SussexArtCompetition@archant.co.uk.

Closing date is 5 December 2016.

The finalists will be announced in our January issue and be invited to take part in a show where we will announce the winner.

Rules of the competition

• Open to residents of Sussex

• Must be own work

• Must be a painting – can include oils, acrylic and watercolour on canvas, paper or board

• Must be new work (not previously shown or sold) and available for exhibition in March 2017

• Age limit – over 18

• The judges’ decision is final

• Archant reserve the right to use images in future publicity.

• Number of entries limited to three works of art per person

• Normal Archant competition terms and conditions apply